Hazelwood School District: Whisking Their Way to Success – West High Culinary Spotlight

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the kitchens of Hazelwood West High , students are stirring up a recipe for learning, teamwork, and fun. Culinary Arts participants are discovering that cooking isn’t just about food—it’s about creativity, culture, and community.West High culinary students Benjamin Vaughn and Madison Roberts recently shared their experiences in the school’s Culinary Arts program, highlighting the fun, creativity, and learning that come from hands-on cooking. Benjamin, a West High senior, has been in the program since his freshman year. At the same time, Madison, a West High junior, joined last year and immediately fell in love with exploring new recipes and techniques.“It’s a really fun program,” Benjamin shared. “I’ve made a lot of friends in the culinary program, and I’ve become better friends with a lot of people in the program–overall, a fun time cooking!”“I love the whole concept of cooking, and I like learning new things about cooking,” Madison said. “All the teachers are super nice. Working together with other students and building relationships with people is really nice.”Some of their favorite projects include designing charcuterie boards, mastering hollandaise sauce, and perfecting mac and cheese with béchamel sauce. These projects emphasize teamwork, problem-solving, and creativity—skills that students say have helped them work with new classmates and learn from different perspectives.“The charcuterie board was a class favorite,” Madison shared. “We designed our own board and everything. We learned about all the new sauces, cheeses, and dairy products.” Madison added, “We made a hollandaise sauce with a French rolled omelet, and it was difficult, but we worked through it. That's what I like about culinary arts. You work through issues and learn new things.”Both students credit their teachers, like Ms. Natalie Aubuchon and Mr. William Blicharz, for fostering a supportive and motivating environment. Benjamin plans to pursue a business degree and open his own restaurant, while Madison hopes to attend culinary school and continue her passion for cooking.“I went to high school not wanting to do anything culinary-related, even after high school,” Benjamin said. “I wholeheartedly expected to do nothing culinary related, but now I'm in my senior year, and I want to open my own restaurant!”For the holidays, students recommend classic desserts, such as apple and cherry pies, to share with family and friends. Some of their other favorite dishes include meatloaf, bacon grilled cheese, and Asian specialties such as tonkatsu. They encourage incoming students to explore the Culinary Arts program, emphasizing the joy of cooking, teamwork, and learning.The West High culinary students continue to prove that cooking is more than a skill—it’s a way to create connection, express creativity, and build confidence with every dish they craft. Their passion, teamwork, and dedication shine through in every project, reminding us that great things happen when students are given the space to explore their talents and follow their dreams. The Culinary Arts program at Hazelwood West is not just shaping future chefs—it’s inspiring young people to find joy in learning, pride in their work, and the courage to create something meaningful.

