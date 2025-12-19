Steinberg Santé Announces Acquisition of CMIE – Centre de médecine intégrative et évolutive

This strategic move solidifies Steinberg Santé's leadership in preventive and personalized medicine throughout Quebec.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steinberg Santé, a leading multidisciplinary private medical organization in Quebec, is proud to announce the acquisition of CMIE – Centre de médecine intégrative et évolutive, a renowned medical group specializing in women’s health, hormone therapy , metabolic and functional medicine, and preventive care.This acquisition represents a significant step in Steinberg Santé’s mission to build the most comprehensive, innovative, and patient-centered private health network in Canada.“Our vision is to unify the best in urology , men’s and women’s health, hormone therapy, metabolic medicine, and preventive care under one coordinated system,” said Dr. Andrew Steinberg, Founder & CEO of Steinberg Santé. “Integrating CMIE strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, evidence-based medicine that focuses on longevity, wellness, and personalized care.”With this acquisition, Steinberg Santé brings together:• 20 years of leadership in urology and men’s health• CMIE’s expertise in integrative, functional, metabolic, and evolutionary medicine• A robust network of family physicians, gynecologists , nurse practitioners, and specialists• A unified philosophy centered on preventive health, longevity, and patient empowermentThe combined organization will operate under the banner of Steinberg Santé, setting a new standard for private healthcare delivery across Quebec.Patients can expect:• Expanded access to hormone therapy, menopause and andropause care, metabolic medicine, obesity treatment, and functional medicine approaches.• Integrated care pathways linking general medicine, specialty care, and advanced diagnostics.• Shorter wait times and improved continuity across providers.• A multidisciplinary team offering comprehensive, personalized, evidence-driven care.• A seamless transition as CMIE becomes part of Steinberg Santé.“Our mission at CMIE has always been to combine evidence-based medicine with an integrative, whole-person approach,” said Dr. Lyne Desautels, Medical Director of CMIE. “Joining Steinberg Santé gives us the scale, resources, and platform to elevate the patient experience while continuing to innovate in preventive and evolutionary medicine.”Building the Future of Private Medicine in QuebecThis acquisition accelerates Steinberg Santé’s long-term vision, which includes:• Establishing a multi-clinic medical network across Quebec• Launching a comprehensive digital healthcare platform focused on preventive, integrative, and hormone-based medicine• Developing corporate wellness programs and insurance partnerships• Expanding into regenerative medicine, functional medicine, sleep medicine, weight management, and sexual health optimization• Creating a research and education division to support medical innovationAbout Steinberg SantéSteinberg Santé (formerly Steinberg Urology) is a rapidly expanding private multidisciplinary medical group based in Quebec. Founded by Dr. Andrew Steinberg, the organization provides expert care in urology, family medicine, men’s sexual health, women’s sexual health, preventive and functional medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, gynecology, private surgery, urgent care and more. For more information, visit www.steinbergsante.com About CMIE – Centre de médecine intégrative et évolutiveCMIE is a Quebec-based medical center recognized for its integrative, functional, and evolutionary approach to women’s and men’s health. CMIE brings together leading experts in hormone therapy, metabolic medicine, and preventive care, offering personalized programs focused on long-term wellness and longevity. For more information, visit www.clinique-cmie.com

