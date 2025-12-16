Southern Aluminum Appoints Steve Dyer as President & CEO

Steve Dyer and Allison Schultz of Southern Aluminum Mr. Steve Dyer, President and CEO of Southern Aluminum

Manufacturing veteran to lead hospitality furniture manufacturer into next phase

I’m honored to lead Southern Aluminum into its next chapter and build on the legacy that has positioned the company for long-term success.” — Steve Dyer

MAGNOLIA, AR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Aluminum , a leading manufacturer of premium, linenless meeting and event furniture for the hospitality industry, announced the appointment of Steve Dyer as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025.Dyer succeeds Allison Schultz, who is retiring after 28 years of leadership with the company. Schultz’s tenure was marked by a strong commitment to people, craftsmanship, and long-term customer partnerships, helping establish Southern Aluminum as a trusted supplier to hotels, convention centers, and hospitality brands nationwide.Dyer brings more than 17 years of executive manufacturing experience, most recently serving as CEO of Thomson Plastics, Inc. He is recognized for driving operational excellence, implementing Lean and 6S manufacturing systems, strengthening customer relationships, and leading sustainable business transformation.At Southern Aluminum, Dyer will focus on expanding innovation across hospitality meeting tables & banquet furniture solutions, while enhancing operational performance and supporting the evolving needs of hotels, resorts, conference centers, and event venues.“This is a company with a strong foundation built on craftsmanship, innovation, and a people-first culture,” said Dyer. “I’m honored to lead Southern Aluminum into its next chapter and build on the legacy that has positioned the company for long-term success.”Schultz will collaborate with Dyer and the leadership team during a short transition period to ensure continuity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.