Gates-Backed HVAC Manufacturer & National Tech Company Partner to Deliver Lifecycle Intel for Next-Gen Critical Systems

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XOi , a leading data intelligence company for the asset lifecycle, and Blue Frontier , a manufacturer of next-generation air-conditioning systems, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming how advanced HVAC systems are supported throughout their lifecycle.​​As building owners and operators face rising energy costs, sustainability requirements, and labor shortages, the partnership combines Blue Frontier’s breakthrough cooling technology with XOi’s field and asset-intelligence platform to ensure systems operate reliably and efficiently from commissioning through end-of-life. With commercial HVAC representing up to 40% of building energy use and technician shortages increasing nationwide, the collaboration equips operators with the data and support needed to maximize uptime, protect capital investments, and maintain optimal performance.The collaboration integrates XOi’s asset intelligence platform with Blue Frontier’s next-generation air-conditioning systems to deliver unmatched transparency, efficiency, and performance over the life of the equipment. Together, the companies are creating a modern framework for equipment commissioning, maintenance, monitoring, and long-term lifecycle planning.Through the usage of XOi’s predictive insights solution, Blue Frontier is positioned to rapidly scale their business while delivering the highest quality and margin possible.“The future of the built environment depends on smarter assets, reliable performance, and technology that bridges expertise gaps in the field,” said Aaron Salow, Founder & CEO, XOi. “Blue Frontier is redefining what HVAC can be – and we ensure the equipment performs to that promise every day of its life. By connecting real-world execution with real-time asset intelligence, we help building owners operate with confidence, predictability, and proof.”Blue Frontier’s technology introduces a fundamentally more efficient and flexible approach to cooling, prioritizing humidity control and system resiliency. XOi complements this innovation by providing a single platform to capture and enrich asset data, validate service work, train field teams, and surface insights that drive better repair, maintenance, and replacement decisions.“Our mission is not only to deploy this revolutionary technology, but to ensure it performs over decades in the real world,” said Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO, Blue Frontier. “As we scale production, XOi gives us the real-time field intelligence and service support foundation required to scale. Their platform helps ensure seamless installation, supports our technicians and partners, and protects asset performance for building owners.”Through the partnership, building owners benefit from verified installation quality, real-time performance documentation, and continuous data-driven service support – extending asset life and protecting operational continuity.###About Blue FrontierBlue Frontier, Inc. designs and manufactures next-generation air-conditioning systems aimed at dramatically improving energy efficiency and indoor air quality in commercial buildings. Their proprietary DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air System) uses a liquid-desiccant based dehumidification approach coupled with indirect evaporative cooling and embedded energy-storage to slash electricity use (by up to 90%), reduce high-GWP refrigerant usage, and provide independent humidity and temperature control.About XOiXOi, the only data intelligence solution for the asset lifecycle, is purpose-built for the field service industry. XOi acquires, enriches, and surfaces asset data, connecting and delivering the right information to the right person at the right time. XOi empowers technicians, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, asset owners, and CMMS technology providers to reduce costs, grow revenue, and increase uptime. It's the intelligence that keeps the world running™.

