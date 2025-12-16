Documentary Podcast Builds Episodes Exclusively from Federal Court Records

True Crime Cases You Haven't Heard uses FBI affidavits, indictments, and sentencing memos as primary sources—not recycled news coverage or speculation.

If it isn't in the filing or documentation, it isn't in the episode.” — Steve Rhode, Host and Producer

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A documentary-style true crime podcast is taking a different approach to the genre: building every episode exclusively from federal court documents rather than news aggregation or speculation. True Crime Cases You Haven't Heard , hosted by investigative writer Steve Rhode, uses FBI affidavits, federal indictments, plea agreements, and sentencing memoranda as primary source material. The podcast focuses on overlooked federal criminal cases that receive little mainstream media attention despite their significance."Most true crime podcasts rely on news articles that are themselves summaries of court documents," said Rhode. "I go straight to the source. Every fact in every episode can be traced back to an official record."The methodology represents a departure from typical true crime content, which often presents speculation alongside verified facts without clear distinction. By limiting sources to official court filings, the podcast maintains documentary journalism standards while delivering narrative-driven storytelling.Each episode, such as The Elvis Presley Scam , includes transparent attribution, allowing listeners to verify claims independently. Court document citations are provided in show notes, and case file downloads are available to email subscribers.The podcast currently covers federal cases from approximately 20 states, with new episodes releasing regularly. Cases range from financial fraud and public corruption to violent crime prosecuted under federal statutes.Rhode brings 30 years of investigative writing experience to the project, specializing in financial crime and institutional corruption. His background also includes emergency services work as a police dispatcher, as a surveillance photographer for law enforcement, and as a Chief Pilot for search and rescue operations.True Crime Cases You Haven't Heard is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Episodes and case information are available at TrueCrimeUnheard.com.For more information about the podcast's documentary approach and court document methodology, visit the episode archive at TrueCrimeUnheard.com/episodes/.

The Elvis Presley Scam That Almost Worked | True Crime Cases You Haven’t Heard

