CyCognito Accelerates 2025 Momentum with Enterprise Customer Growth, Expanded Partnerships, and Innovation Leadership

Expanded Channel and Technology Alliance Ecosystem Accelerates Global Reach and Customer Adoption

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyCognito , a leading external exposure management platform, today announced strong 2025 momentum across enterprise adoption, partner expansion, and analyst validation. The company continues to see rising demand from organizations seeking attack surface management solutions, supported by the growth of its Channel and Tech Alliance programs.CyCognito reports accelerating traction across industries with complex and distributed digital footprints, including financial services, global manufacturing, and public sector organizations. These enterprises face similar challenges such as fragmented external environments and the rapid expansion of their digital footprint, driven by M&A activity and accelerated AI adoption.“Enterprises are tightening security programs and questioning the tradeoffs of jack of all trades platforms,” said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “When they put us head to head, the difference is obvious. We surface thirty to fifty percent more risk and then zero in on the tiny fraction that matters most. That gives us an edge in a maturing market that prioritizes outcome driven solutions.”CyCognito also continued to strengthen its global partner ecosystem. In 2025, the company deepened collaboration with existing partners and added new cloud security, managed security, and exposure testing alliances with strategic partners such as Wiz, Armis, NCC Group, DeepSeas and Picus across the EU, US and APAC.“CyCognito brings powerful external attack surface visibility that naturally extends our mission of helping organizations understand and reduce their real exposure,” said Volkan Ertürk, CTO & Co-Founder of Picus Security. “Integrating their EASM capabilities into Picus Platform accelerates our vision of a Unified Exposure Management that connects internal, external, and adversarial context in one place.”“Our new relationship with CyCognito is already delivering results for the DeepSeas managed cyber fusion client base,” commented TJ Gonen, President at DeepSeas. “By integrating CyCognito into our outcome-led managed services, organizations gain clear visibility into external risk. This combination meets growing demand for advanced external exposure management and helps ensure that risk insights translate into measurable business results, shifting security teams from reacting to threats to proactively disrupting attack paths before they can be exploited.”CyCognito’s 2025 momentum was further strengthened by independent recognition of its leadership in the market. The company was named a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Attack Surface Management for its depth in asset discovery, scalable automation and precision in risk prioritization and included in Accel’s Globalscape list of the top 100 AI and cloud companies to watch in Europe and Israel. Looking ahead, CyCognito plans to build on this momentum by scaling its global presence, expanding partner routes to market and helping enterprises integrate external exposure management into core business operations.“Tailwinds for our solutions are strong,” said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and co-founder of CyCognito. “Enterprises are being pushed to evolve their continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programs beyond simple asset itemization. They choose CyCognito because we help reduce uncertainty, improve operational efficiency and create a clear path to efficient and sustained risk reduction.”About CyCognitoCyCognito is an external exposure management platform that reduces risk by discovering, testing and prioritizing security issues. The platform scans billions of websites, cloud applications and APIs and uses advanced AI to identify the most critical risks and guide remediation. Emerging companies, government agencies and Fortune 500 organizations rely on CyCognito to secure and protect from growing threats. For more information, visit https://www.cycognito.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.