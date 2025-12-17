Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK Unveils ‘A Very Merry Christmas Twist’

A Very Merry Christmas Twist, a festive family musical mystery from Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK, where Santa, Mrs. Claus, Golden Horns, and a diverse team of elves race to recover the missing Naughty List before Christmas is lost forever. Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK logo, representing the international storytelling collective behind original projects across film, television, publishing, and music.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK today announced its newest holiday film treatment, “A Very Merry Christmas Twist,” a family-friendly musical mystery designed to deliver heart, humor, and global cheer. Blending original music, multicultural storytelling, and timeless holiday themes, the project is positioned as a modern Christmas classic for audiences of all ages.Set against the enchanting backdrop of Santa Claus Village at the North Pole, “A Very Merry Christmas Twist” opens as preparations for Christmas Eve reach their peak. Twinkling lights, bustling workshops, and joyful carols fill the air as Santa and Mrs. Claus prepare for the most important night of the year. That excitement is abruptly interrupted when the Naughty List mysteriously disappears, putting Christmas itself at risk.With no Naughty List, Santa cannot complete his annual journey, and the magic that fuels the season begins to falter. Mrs. Claus quickly mobilizes a diverse group of seven supporting elves, each bringing unique skills, perspectives, and cultural backgrounds to the mission. Together, under Santa’s guidance, they launch an urgent investigation filled with humor, music, and unexpected twists.As the mystery unfolds, suspicion turns toward Jinx, a mischievous newcomer whose playful antics mask a troubled past and a deep desire to belong. Rather than cast him aside, the elves choose collaboration over judgment, embarking on a journey that takes them through magical landscapes, dazzling musical performances, and surprising alliances. Their quest builds toward the Charity Event Chase, a spirited musical sequence that unites the North Pole community and culminates in a daring sleigh ride that restores the Naughty List just in time.The film’s central characters anchor its emotional core. Santa Claus leads with warmth and wisdom, while Mrs. Claus serves as the heart and operational force of the village. Golden Horns, a courageous reindeer with glowing golden antlers, guides the team through moments of uncertainty. Jinx emerges as the story’s emotional catalyst, illustrating the power of second chances. The seven supporting elves represent teamwork, diversity, and the joy of belonging.At its heart, “A Very Merry Christmas Twist” is a story of redemption, inclusion, and unity. Through music and laughter, the film emphasizes empathy, collaboration, and the belief that everyone has a place in the holiday story. Featuring creative collaboration and performers from five continents, the project reflects a truly global approach to holiday storytelling, resonating with audiences from Los Angeles to Paris, Dubai to New York.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK is inviting studios, networks, and streaming platforms to collaborate in bringing this festive family musical adventure to screens worldwide.Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK is a global leader in film, television, publishing, and recording, also offering consulting in screenwriting, web solutions, and public relations. The organization champions bold voices and original stories that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences worldwide.Media Contact:Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANKPhone: (877) 836-2556Website: www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

