Dating Over 50: Why Accomplished Women Are Turning to Nervous System Work to Find Love

Diane Brandon Moody is a dating coach for women over 50

Fort Worth dating coach offers free New Year's Eve ritual after finding her own husband after 50

The women I work with aren’t beginners. They’ve handled everything life threw at them. Their nervous systems learned to stay on high alert, that’s survival. It can become a barrier with love.” — Diane Brandon Moody

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dating apps are seeing steady growth among women over 50, yet traditional dating advice continues to fail them. A growing number of relationship experts say the problem isn't profiles or photos. It's the nervous system.Diane Brandon Moody, a dating coach and host of the Fiftysomething Love podcast, is among those pioneering a different approach. After decades of working with accomplished women who've built successful careers but struggle with dating, she's found that nervous system regulation makes more difference than any dating tactic.“The women I work with aren’t beginners,” Moody said. “They’ve run companies, raised families, and handled everything life threw at them. Their nervous systems learned to stay on high alert, that’s survival. But it can become a barrier when it’s time to let someone in.”Moody speaks from experience. At 57, she had never married, and close to giving up on love. On New Year's Eve 2017, she performed a ritual focused on releasing the past and calming her nervous system. That same night, she posted a personal ad on Craigslist.She woke up to 300 responses. Her future husband's email was among them. The couple married in 2019 and were featured in The New York Times. Six years later, he still brings her 18 roses every week.On Dec. 31, Moody is offering a free online masterclass called " Manifesting Love in 2026," teaching the ritual she credits with changing her life."Women over 50 are told their moment has passed. I almost believed that at 57," Moody said. "Then I did this ritual, got clear on what I actually wanted, and everything changed. Manifesting isn't magic. It's finally giving yourself permission to want what you want and taking action from that place."The two-hour session runs from noon to 2 p.m. Central and includes guided nervous system exercises, a process for releasing what didn't work in 2025 and a visioning exercise for the year ahead.Registration is free at https://www.dianebrandonmoody.com/manifesting Moody launched her dating coaching practice after recognizing that women over 50 face unique challenges the mainstream dating industry ignores."Most dating advice out there is built for women in their 30s," she said. "Women who haven't already built entire lives. We need something different."About Diane Brandon MoodyDiane Brandon Moody is a dating coach specializing in accomplished women over 50, host of the Fiftysomething Love podcast and founder of The Simply Irresistible Collective. She lives in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband. Find out more here: https://www.dianebrandonmoody.com

