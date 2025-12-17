Purple Heart Recipient’s Memoir ‘Canyon of Hope’ Earns National Recognition

Eric Donoho and Canyon of Hope highlighting the 2025 Kindle Book Awards finalist in both Nonfiction and Readers' Choice. The Seed and Sword, where faith grows and strength stands. The Weight We Carry: Facing Moral Injury Together is a free download to help people understand moral injury better.

Nationally Recognized Author Eric Donoho Named 2025 Kindle Book Review Awards Finalist in Nonfiction and Readers’ Choice

Truth and faith only matter if they survive real life. I write for people who are done with polished answers and ready for honesty, even when it’s uncomfortable.” — Eric Donoho, Author of Canyon of Hope

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Canyon of Hope: From Darkness to Dawn" by Purple Heart recipient and author Eric Donoho has been named a 2025 Kindle Book Review Awards Finalist in both Nonfiction and Readers’ Choice categories, earning national recognition for a memoir that has resonated with readers seeking hope, healing, and a path forward after hardship.

The 2025 Kindle Book Review Awards recognize outstanding works across multiple categories, with finalist selections reflecting both editorial review and reader engagement honors.

“Canyon of Hope was written for people who feel alone in their struggle,” Donoho said. “If my story helps someone feel seen, understood, or gives them even a small sense of direction toward healing, then it has done what it was meant to do.”

Released in late 2024, "Canyon of Hope" chronicles Donoho’s journey through combat, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, and profound personal loss, followed by a long road toward restoration, faith, and renewed purpose. The book explores themes of moral injury, resilience, and the possibility of light even in life’s darkest seasons.

With the growing visibility of "Canyon of Hope" and its recent recognition, Donoho is currently exploring representation with established literary agents. The book represents the first in a planned inspirational series centered on themes of hope, faith, and love, alongside an upcoming children’s series designed to introduce young readers to faith-based lessons and moral development. Literary agents whose vision aligns with these expanding projects are encouraged to inquire about potential representation and future collaboration.

Across his existing digital presence, Donoho engages an audience of more than 69,000 followers, averaging over 10 million views per month and approximately 1.2 million interactions, reflecting sustained demand for deeper, ongoing content. In response, he has launched a new Substack platform titled "The Seed and Sword", featuring essays and reflections on faith, resilience, leadership, personal growth, and current events shaping the world around us. Readers interested in being apart of this community are invited to subscribe to "The Seed and Sword" by clicking here.

“What I learned through writing Canyon of Hope is that people are hungry for unvarnished truth and for faith that holds up in real life,” Donoho said. “They are tired of stories that don’t reflect the struggles real people face. The Seed and Sword was created to offer that perspective, whether it’s popular or not.”

Due to this demand, Donoho is also announcing the free download of "The Weight We Carry: Facing Moral Injury Together", a companion resource designed to help individuals engage in honest conversations about moral injury and healing. This free download is accessible from Donoho's website or by clicking here.

"Canyon of Hope: From Darkness to Dawn" can purchased by clicking here.

