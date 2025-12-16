West Covina Unified School District Celebrates Outstanding AP Capstone Achievements at West Covina High School

Our AP Capstone scholars represent the very best of WCUSD. Their dedication, persistence, and intellectual curiosity are truly inspiring.” — Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) proudly announces that 51 students at West Covina High School have earned the prestigious AP Capstone Diploma™, and 22 students have earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™ for the 2024–25 school year. These achievements place WCUSD students among the top scholars worldwide participating in this rigorous, college-level academic program.The AP Capstone Diploma Program, offered in over 3,500 schools globally, helps students build vital skills in research, critical thinking, academic writing, collaboration, and presentation. These competencies prepare them for success in college and future careers. Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores expressed her admiration for the students’ commitment to academic excellence:“Our AP Capstone scholars represent the very best of WCUSD. Their dedication, persistence, and intellectual curiosity are truly inspiring. These students have embraced rigorous academic challenges, and the skills they have gained, research, communication, and problem solving, will open doors for them long after graduation. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and grateful to the teachers who guide and support them.”To earn the AP Capstone Diploma, students must score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. The AP Seminar and Research Certificate is awarded to students who earn qualifying scores in both foundational courses. These project-based classes require students to design and defend academic research, collaborate on team inquiries, and deliver formal presentations, mirroring the expectations of university-level study.WCUSD Board of Education President Joe Magallanes praised the accomplishments as a reflection of districtwide commitment to academic rigor:“This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our students and educators. The AP Capstone Program aligns beautifully rwith WCUSD’s mission to prepare every student for college, career, and life beyond high school. We applaud our scholars for rising to this challenge and thank our educators for creating the learning environment that makes this level of excellence possible.”Principal Dr. Charles Park of West Covina High School also celebrated the milestone, noting that AP Capstone has transformed student engagement by allowing them to pursue advanced research in subjects that matter to them.The College Board reports that more than 160,000 students worldwide participated in the AP Capstone program last year, with only a fraction earning these top distinctions. WCUSD is proud to stand among the leaders in providing students with access to this advanced academic pathway.West Covina Unified School District congratulates all AP Capstone Diploma and Certificate recipients and looks forward to their continued success.

