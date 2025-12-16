Old Bags Luncheon® Launches Season Fundraising Campaign with 2026 Luncheon Committee

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Old Bags Luncheon 2026 Event Committee (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Todd L’Herrou, Karen Swanson (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) Marzia Precoda, Lora Drasner (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography) 2026 IT Bag supplied by RobertJames® (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheonlaunched with a luncheon for the event Committee was held by the organization at Renato’s in Palm Beach to benefit the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County.Notable Attendees at the Committee luncheon included: 2026 Chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda, as well as Kristen Baran, Nancy Bush, Valerie Cooper, Beth Fishel, Robin Fleming, Nancy Haviland, Michelle Russell Johnson, Nikki Kahn, Sally Kimball, Ruchi Kotahwala, Todd L’Herrou, Lyndsey McMillan, Amy Morris, Cameron Neth, Theo Pace, Barbara Pendrill, Johanna Pomasan, Diane Retzer, Mia Rowe, Stephanie Schwed, Anne Speiser, Sonja Stevens, Karen Swanson, Gail Worth, and Joan Yanow.The signature fundraiser of the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, The Old Bags Luncheon, next planned for Wednesday, February 18th, 2026, at The Breakers Palm Beach.Those interested in donating a new or slightly used authentic designer handbag can contact the Center for Family Services to coordinate a drop-off. Proceeds from the luncheon will directly benefit the Center’s programming which strengthens individuals and families in our community by providing mental and behavioral health services.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

