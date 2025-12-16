Hazelwood School District: West High Senior Alexis Wahome Excels with a 35 on the ACT and National Competition Success

I had a big dream and an even bigger tenacity” — Alexis Wahome

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hazelwood West High School senior Alexis Wahome is making her school and community proud with a series of remarkable achievements. Most recently, Alexis earned an impressive 35 on the American College Testing (ACT), placing her among the top one percent of test-takers nationwide.Earning a 35 on the ACT is no small feat. The ACT, a standardized test used for college admissions, measures a student’s readiness for college-level work across English, mathematics, reading, and science. Each section is scored on a scale of 1-36, and the composite score is the average of these scores. A near-perfect score like Alexis’s demonstrates exceptional academic strength, focus, and determination — qualities that shine through in all she does.“I had a big dream and an even bigger tenacity,” said Alexis. “While I couldn't have done it without persistently studying during the summer and the school year prior, a major factor in my success was all of West High's resources — the ACT prep course and the Saturday School ACT Practice Test sessions — which granted me the tools, strategies, and motivation to excel.”But Alexis’s accomplishments extend far beyond the classroom. Over the summer, she traveled to Atlanta to compete in the National High School Computer Competition during the Black Data Processing Associates (BDPA) 2025 National Conference.She was part of an all-girls, three-member team proudly known as the “Syntax Sistas.” The team, which included students from Brentwood and Parkway High Schools, showcased their coding expertise, creativity, and teamwork in front of national judges.Their impressive performance earned recognition from the St. Louis BDPA Chapter, which awarded each team member a $500 scholarship for their outstanding effort and success.After excelling on the ACT and earning recognition for her accomplishments, Alexis reflected on what drives her: “If you have a dream, take every opportunity and don't be afraid to work hard towards your goals.”Hazelwood West and the entire Hazelwood School District community celebrate Alexis for her outstanding accomplishments. Her achievements in both academics and technology are a testament to her hard work, curiosity, and commitment to excellence, qualities that will undoubtedly carry her very far.

