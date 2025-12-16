Leesa Rowland & Larry Wohl’s Midnight at the Met Masquerade Ball dazzles New York with a Night of Art Fashion & Fantasy

Marc Bouwer, Leesa Rowland, Pedro Oberto (Image credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl (Image credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Atmosphere (Image credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leesa Rowland and Larry Wohl set a dazzling new benchmark for New York’s social season with their “Midnight at the Met” masquerade Gala. The highly anticipated event transformed Chelsea Industrial into a shimmering world of fantasy where art, fashion, and performance intertwined in spectacular form.Inspired by the grandeur of the Met Gala, guests were invited to “dress like it’s your last day of your life,” and arrived in avant-garde, couture-inspired costumes that turned the evening into a living museum of creativity. Designer Marc Bouwer created Leesa’s striking look for the evening, making her the “fire” to Marc Bouwer’s “Ice” costume. Under moody, golden light, more than 300 attendees mingled amid dramatic installations, live performance art, and theatrical flourishes that made the night a feast for the senses.A show-stopping performance by Luke K who gave a stellar musical performance as “Cher” brought roaring applause, while a live painter created a masterpiece in real time with her movements becoming part of the performance itself. Elsewhere, interactive art pieces and sculptural works infused the space with a sense of wonder and irreverent wit, balancing elegance with playfulness.Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto, Hank Stampfl, Ramona Singer, Noreen Donovan, James Brynes, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Sandra Ripert, Gianni Musso, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Cindy Guyer, Nikki Haskell, Marco Maranghello, Jose Castelo Branco, Kyle Farmery, Alan Wilzig, Sir Ivan, Paola and Arnie Rosenshein, Ann Van Ness, Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Peter Thomas Roth, Lauren Day Roberts, Andrew Molen, Elyse Slaine, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Pamela Morgan, Amy Ralston Povah, Wendy Federman, Missy and Dr. Jerry Lubliner, Sergio Zapata and Paul Margolin, Les and Katarina Feldman, Cristina Fontanelli, Jane Pontarelli, James and Elvira Grau, Maria and Ken Fishel, Diana Mahrach, Carmen D’Alessio, Cheri Kaufman and Bill Sclight.Leesa Rowland’s costume was created by Marc Bouwer, with hairstyling by Marco Maranghello and makeup by Nellie.Additional sponsors include: BIATCHTequila (Liquor), Blace's Chelsea Industrial (Location), DJ Deroza (Music), Drape Kings (Fabrications), Elite PleaseBSeated (Rentals), Kendall Kreations (Balloon Art installation), Luminae Productions (Lighting), Luxe Events (Chandeliers), Marcy Brownstein Catering (Catering), Perfect Serve NYC (Flair Bartending), Posy Flowers NYC (Floral), and Revel Rouge (Event production and curation).About Leesa Rowland:The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three’s Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen’s Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.

