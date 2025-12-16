Farmington Hills seventh-grader wins Michigan’s Radon Poster Contest

Shraddha Vinod, a seventh-grader at Warner Middle School in Farmington Hills, produced the winning entry in the Michigan 2025 Radon Poster Contest. Shraddha’s poster titled, “Radon is a Silent Killer” was selected from a total of six entries submitted from across Michigan.

