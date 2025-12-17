Who On Earth - the band, American rock and metal band Who On Earth - the band, American rock and metal band (photo credit - Andrzej Liguz) Who On Earth - the band, American rock and metal band Who On Earth - the band, American rock and metal band (photo credit - Andrzej Liguz) "Jane" Jefferson Starship (Who on Earth - Hard Rock Cover) artwork

NJ Hard Rock Warriors 'Who On Earth' Drop Riotous Retro Cover of Jefferson Starship's "Jane" – Fueling 2025's Guitar-Driven Rock Resurgence, Belly Laughs & Buzz

Who on earth is gonna bring back real rock? We're here to rock the mainstream back to life.” — Who On Earth - the band: American rock and metal band

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a year where guitar riffs are reclaiming the charts, New Jersey's unapologetic rock and metal torchbearers 'Who On Earth' are cranking the nostalgia dial to 11 with their uproarious cover of Jefferson Starship's 1979 classic-rock staple "Jane." Dropped on Halloween for maximum amusement, this hard-hitting reimagining has ignited a comment section ablaze with fans declaring it "better than the original" and "the best cover I've ever heard," all while delivering gut-busting laughs that prove rock 'n' roll is timeless and still shreds.

Filmed in the hallowed halls of Rockstar Rehearsal Studios in Blackwood, NJ, the music video, directed, produced, and edited by visionary Rob Shotwell of Shotwell Productions, transforms the band's gritty quintet (Coosh on thunderous vocals, Pete Rizzi on seismic bass, Howie Fallon on relentless drums, and dual-lead guitar wizards Johnny James Barone and Jimmy Kocha) into a squad of Amazon-sourced hippies breaking the sound barriers of the past. Picture bellbottoms clashing with '70s iconic mustaches, gold chains swinging amid wicked air guitar solos, and wigs that scream "studio misfire turned masterpiece". Enter Sharon Lia as the elusive "Jane," her deadpan side-eye and priceless eye-rolls stealing scenes as the bandmates desperately woo her with increasingly absurd rock-god poses, only to get hilariously shut down. It's a lighthearted palate cleanser from their pummeling originals, channeling the frustration of a lover's games into a visual fever dream that's equal parts Spinal Tap satire and Starship swagger.

Produced by heavy-hitter John Albino and distributed under WoeToYou Music, this explosive visual amps Jefferson Starship's silky plea; "Jane, you're playing a game you never can win" into a riff-roaring experience of media smoke screens, mirrored straight from the past, echoing the band's 2025 EP 'Smoke & Mirrors' dropped in March. That project, helmed by notable producer Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), skyrocketed their Toto "Hold the Line" cover to most-streamed status, blending NWOBHM fury with '90s grunge grit. Born in 2020 from dive-bar vets Coosh and Pete Rizzi asking, "Who on earth is gonna bring back real rock? We grew up on the new wave of British heavy metal and classic rock. We went through grunge and other great genres of metal. We wanted to resurrect the melodies, hooks, and guitar solos. So, we returned to our roots yet upgraded everything with modern production.” The band has gigged relentlessly across the NY tri-state, dropping debut 'Blame' in 2022 to Sabbath-Maiden-Metallica nods that quickly filled the gaping void left by radio's pop chokehold.

"This ain't just a cover, it's a middle finger to the algorithm overlords and a love letter to the riffs that raised us," says frontman Coosh. "We went full disco-douche for the laughs because rock's too damn serious these days. Jane's driving us insane? Nah, she's got us hooked. With guitar renaissance exploding worldwide, we're here to rock the mainstream back to life."

As 2025's rock resurgence surges, Who On Earth is locked and loaded for their sophomore full-length (early 2026, again with Orlando), backed by fresh management JB Fetzer & Associates and a touring blitz to prove that rock never dies and heavy metal's immortal. Stream "Jane" now on Spotify and Apple Music, where it's syncing with playlists like "Rock This" and "Hard Rock Hits." Blast the video at https://youtu.be/iY0bqHrruBs and join the frenzy on Instagram (@whoonearththeband), TikTok (@whoonearthus), X (@WhoOnEarthBand), Facebook (facebook.com/WhoOnEarth), and whoonearththeband.com.

About Who On Earth

Who On Earth is the NJ-bred hard rock/ heavy metal quintet; Coosh (vocals), Pete Rizzi (bass), Howie Fallon (drums), Johnny James Barone (guitar), Jimmy Kocha (guitar), forging the future of riffs past and the future of rock. From tri-state dives and sweatboxes to studio triumphs, they honor bands like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Tool while slaying modern myths and resurrecting everything that made rock great in the first place. Released via WoeToYou Music.

For Interviews/ media, contact: JB Fetzer Associates/ whoonearthband@gmail.com.

For Bookings contact: M7 Entertainment / info@m7agency.com.

JANE - Jefferson Starship (Who on Earth - Hard Rock Cover) Official Music Video

