A weekend of live tunes, happy-hour cheer & cabin retreats lights up December at Texas Hill Country Resort

Lone Star Pickerz Band Lone Star Pickerz Band

Country band Lone Star Pickerz will perform on December 20th, with 25%-off sips, giving guests a perfect excuse to turn the night into a cozy weekend getaway.

MEDINA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ,,Looking for the perfect way to kick off your weekend? We’ve got you covered.''Traditional country dance band Lone Star Pickerz is set to bring its infectious, foot-stomping sound to Texas Hill Country Resort on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.The band starts at 5 p.m., but guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy happy hour, with beer and wine available at 25% off starting at 3 p.m.With a storied career spanning nearly 30 years, Lone Star Pickerz has earned a reputation for high-energy, crowd-pleasing performances that keep audiences singing and dancing.Their sets feature hits from best-selling country artists like George Strait, Don Williams, and Hal Ketchum; classic country legends such as George Jones, Bob Wills, and Hank Williams, Sr.; Texas icons including Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, and Guy Clark; plus a sprinkle of good, old ‘50s and ’60s rock ‘n’ roll.Over the years, they’ve opened for renowned artists including David Ball and nine-time Grammy Award winner Asleep at the Wheel. The band has since performed more than 2,000 shows.Current band members include vocalist/bassist Wayne-o Martin, drummer Ruben Presas, bassist Jeff Simonson, steel guitarist Jim Gardner, and bassist Ron Haddock.Everyone is welcome to come listen to the band and join in on the fun—not just guests. But for those who want to stay longer for the weekend, we have cabins available with a special offer only this December: book two nights and enjoy the third night free. Book your stay online at www.txhillcountryresort.com or by phone at (830) 201-1895.About Texas Hill Country ResortTexas Hill Country Resort is a magical outdoor retreat that redefines exploration and relaxation for a getaway in Texas unlike any other. With stunning views, cozy cabins, spacious camping grounds, live bands, and other top-tier facilities, Texas Hill Country Resort is the perfect place for the ultimate nature retreat, where guests can relax, unwind, and discover cozy Southern elegance in this idyllic home away from home.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.