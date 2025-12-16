Chadwick McGrady Unveils Redesigned Website, Expanding Personal Injury Services Across Western Colorado

Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury attorney Chadwick McGrady has launched a newly redesigned website at chadwickmcgrady.com . This update is part of a broader initiative to expand legal services throughout Western Colorado. The new platform improves access to experienced legal counsel for individuals and families in Clifton, Fruita, Glenwood Springs, Montrose, Rifle, and surrounding communities.With a focus on user-friendly navigation and mobile accessibility, the website makes it easier than ever for injury victims to find answers, understand their legal options, and connect with McGrady’s team for a free consultation. The expansion reflects the firm’s commitment to reaching people where they are, especially those in rural and/or underserved areas who may face greater barriers to legal help.“For over 20 years, I have seen how challenging it can be for people outside major cities to get the legal support they deserve,” said McGrady. “Our redesigned site is about removing those barriers and making sure that anyone, no matter where they live, can access trusted guidance after a serious accident.”The website provides clear information on car and truck accidents, wrongful death claims, and premises liability cases. It also features streamlined contact options for immediate assistance. Enhanced local search features help residents across Western Colorado quickly find the help they need.This expansion comes at a critical time. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, rural counties accounted for nearly half of the state’s traffic fatalities in 2022 (CDOT Problem Identification Report 2023). McGrady’s initiative aims to address these challenges by improving online access to legal resources and support.About Chadwick McGrady, P.C.Based in Grand Junction, Chadwick McGrady, P.C. represents personal injury victims across Western Colorado. The firm focuses on car accidents, wrongful death, and serious injury cases.Reference:Colorado Department of Transportation. (2023). Problem Identification Report.

