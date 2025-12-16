IEDC Unveils ‘State of the Field’ Report, Mapping the Current Landscape of Economic Development

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) today announced the release of its inaugural State of the Field report, which presents a panoramic view of how practitioners define and deliver economic development across diverse communities, organizational types, and geographies."This report arrives at a defining moment in the field of economic development," said Nathan Ohle, president and CEO of IEDC. "We are witnessing a profession that is changing to meet the moment, one that addresses the urgency of achieving widespread prosperity in communities of all sizes across every region of the globe. Economic development has never been more important than it is today, and now is the time to invest in economic development and strengthen cross-sector collaboration. The State of the Field doesn't just document where we are; it provides a roadmap for a future where economic developers are at the forefront of economic prosperity."The report, supported by IEDC's Economic Development Research Partners , is based on survey responses from more than 690 economic developers worldwide. By combining more than 150,000 data points with qualitative insights, demographic analysis, and a review of relevant research, the report creates a snapshot of the economic development profession, offering metrics for planning and benchmarking.Economic development is undergoing transformation to meet the needs of communities. Nearly half of all practitioners (46 percent) view the field as “stable but facing emerging challenges,” while 28 percent see it “in transition and undergoing change.”The results reveal a mature and resilient workforce grounded in practical experience and professional learning. Most organizations report strong community engagement, cross-sector partnerships, and accountability mechanisms. However, respondents also point to systemic disparities in resources, funding, and digital capacity, especially given the uncertainty faced by many communities today.The findings showcase how economic developers work across communities and organizations, highlighting both opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.•Respondents pointed to infrastructure and housing (40 percent), workforce and talent development (39 percent), entrepreneurship and innovation (36 percent), technology (35 percent), and public-private partnerships (34 percent) as areas with growth potential.•Policy instability (49 percent), housing affordability and supply (44 percent), declining public trust (40 percent), funding constraints (36 percent), and workforce shortages (35 percent) were identified as challenges to overcome.The State of the Field report also explores emerging trends in the economic development profession. While job creation, workforce development, and expanding the tax base remain core priorities, economic developers increasingly link success to quality of life through the availability of housing, infrastructure, and community amenities. Collaboration, strong governance, and regional networks are also viewed as essential for sustainable growth. Entrepreneurship, small business support, and technology-driven innovation are also rising priorities in the field.The report outlines actionable strategies to strengthen the profession's infrastructure and outcomes. "What strikes me most about these findings is how economic developers are redefining success," said Ohle. "Our profession is not just adapting to change but is actively shaping a prosperous economic future for communities around the world.”While the report itself is incredibly valuable, IEDC members have exclusive access to an online interactive dashboard that is filterable by seven variables, including community type, population served, budget, and geography. This dashboard allows economic developers to access the data and dive deeply into areas of specific focus for their community or region, meaning it can be tailored to the needs of each place.The full report is publicly available here ###About the International Economic Development Council (IEDC): IEDC is the world’s largest association for economic developers. Originating nearly a century ago, IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization that represents the entire economic development profession. Members are employed in various settings, including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions. IEDC is the leading voice in driving the future of the field. It provides learning, networking, research, policy advocacy, partnerships, and other valuable offerings to economic development professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.IEDC.org

