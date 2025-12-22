Argus by Genix Cyber Recognized as the Best Enterprise Cyber Defense Solution by Global Tech Insider

Genix Cyber wins Best Enterprise Cyber Defense Solutions Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genix Cyber’s flagship platform, Argus, was recently recognized as the Best Enterprise Cyber Defense Solution (Atlanta 2025) by Global Tech Insider.The recognition marks a meaningful milestone for Argus, arriving just a year after its introduction to the market. It transforms how organizations defend against cyber threats by combining advanced capabilities in a single platform, helping teams respond faster and smarter.Argus is an AI-first multi-tenant TDIR + CTEM platform. It combines advanced threat detection, real-time response, and continuous threat exposure management. As a converged security platform, it delivers built-in core security capabilities such as SIEM, SOAR, XDR, UEBA, EDR, Vulnerability Management, and Compliance Management. This convergence positions Argus as a Cyber Swiss Army Knife for enterprises seeking simplicity without compromising capability.Argus also addresses one of today’s most prevalent attack vectors, credential misuse, by continuously monitoring external threat signals and alerting organizations to compromised credentials before they can be exploited for unauthorized access.Since launch, the platform has seen steady momentum. Its availability on the AWS Marketplace and the Saviynt Exchange has expanded reach. Early pilots highlighted its speed, intuitive workflows, and strong analytical depth, helping shape the platform into an enterprise-ready solution that scales seamlessly. Over the past year, the Genix Cyber team has delivered more than 200 live demos and established strategic partnerships with leading IGA providers to enhance ITDR capabilities.Above all, Argus provides an actionable Trust Factor score that reflects the overall confidence in an organization’s security posture. Calculated on a defined scale using multiple security data points, this score helps teams prioritize and address risks effectively.“This recognition means a great deal to us,” said Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber . “Argus was built to bring transparency and efficiency to enterprise cybersecurity. Being acknowledged this early reinforces the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us.”Genix Cyber extends its appreciation to its customers, partners, and the Global Tech Insider team for this award. The company continues to invest in automation, user experience, and real-time risk visibility as it works toward its mission of making strong, enterprise-grade cybersecurity more accessible.“Interest in Argus continues to grow across industries,” added Don Rossi, VP of Sales at Genix Cyber. “This recognition confirms the difference Argus by Genix Cyber makes, and we are ready to help more businesses simplify and strengthen their security posture.”For more information, visit the Argus website

