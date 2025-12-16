Back Nine Golf’s Growth to 165 Locations Backed by High-Impact Signage from Royal Signs & Awnings

Back Nine Golf Signage Installed By Royal Signs & Awnings Back Nine Golf Sign Manufactured by Royal Signs & Awnings Back Nine Golf Pylon Sign Manufactured by Royal Signs & Awnings

Back Nine Golf’s growth to 165 locations is powered by bold, illuminated signage from Royal Signs & Awnings, reinforcing its 24/7, tech-driven indoor golf brand

For a fast-growing franchise, signage isn’t just branding, it’s infrastructure. It has to perform, scale, and stay consistent nationwide.” — Heather D

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back Nine Golf, America’s fastest-growing indoor golf franchise, continues its rapid expansion toward 165 locations across 38 states, powered by advanced technology, premium membership models, and a strong visual brand presence. As part of this nationwide growth, the franchise has unveiled a new illuminated business sign designed and installed by Royal Signs & Awnings , reinforcing Back Nine’s identity as a modern, tech-driven leader in year-round indoor golf.With Back Nine’s 24/7 membership-based model built on Full Swing simulation technology, the franchise required signage that communicates its bold, energetic, and always-on personality. The new illuminated channel-letter system delivers clean, high-contrast visual impact, enhancing visibility both day and night.A 24/7 Golf Brand Powered by High-Impact SignageBack Nine Golf’s philosophy is simple: Golf Never Sleeps™. By offering all-day, all-night access to high-tech simulator bays, the franchise is redefining the golf experience for players of all skill levels.To bring that mission to life visually, Royal Signs & Awnings, a Texas-based commercial signage manufacturer specializing in architectural and illuminated business signage , developed a solution designed for maximum visibility, durability, and consistent branding across markets.“For a fast-growing franchise, signage isn’t just branding, it’s infrastructure,” said Heather D, Director of Operations at Royal Signs & Awnings. “It has to perform, scale, and stay consistent nationwide.”National Expansion Backed by Industry-Shaping PartnershipsBack Nine’s growth is supported by major collaborations in the golf and sports technology space, including GolfNow integration for nationwide booking access and Inrange radar-powered ball-tracking systems used in LIV Golf experiences. These partnerships reinforce the franchise’s position as a leader in modern indoor golf.Signage Designed for a High-Tech, High-Growth FranchiseRoyal Signs & Awnings produced a custom signage package tailored to Back Nine’s brand identity, featuring illuminated channel letters with energy-efficient LEDs, brand-accurate color matching, durable materials for multi-state installations, and architectural accents that elevate storefront visibility.As a full-service commercial sign company, Royal Signs & Awnings supports franchise systems with design, fabrication, installation, and nationwide rollout planning.A Franchise Positioned for the Future of Indoor GolfWith 165 locations opened or in development, Back Nine Golf is on track to become the largest indoor golf franchise in North America. Each new location brings high-tech, weatherproof, 24/7 golf to a new community, paired with a strong, consistent visual identity delivered through professional signage.

