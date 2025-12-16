Dr. Nazeera Dawood Receives Women Entrepreneur Award at American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association Conference in Dallas

Dr. Nazeera Dawood & Mohan Sundaram from Vendorship Inc With ATEA Dallas Leadership ATEA Women Entrepreneurs Award 2025 - Dr. Nazeera Dawood

Dr. Nazeera Dawood Honored with Women Entrepreneur Award at ATEA EMERGE 2025 | #ATEA #WomenEntrepreneurs

I am honored to receive this award. It reflects the Vendorship team’s efforts and our clients’ trust. Entrepreneurship is about creating opportunity for communities to thrive.” — Dr. Nazeera Dawood

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Nazeera Dawood, Founder and CEO of Vendorship Inc., has been honored with the Women Entrepreneur Award at the ATEA EMERGE 2025 Entrepreneurs Conference, held this past Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The award was presented by the American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association (ATEA) during its flagship EMERGE conference, recognizing distinguished women leaders for entrepreneurial excellence, impact, and legacy.

The Women Entrepreneur Award celebrates accomplished women business owners who demonstrate visionary leadership, sustained growth, and meaningful contributions to business and community ecosystems. Dr. Dawood was recognized for her leadership journey spanning healthcare, public service, and entrepreneurship, as well as her commitment to expanding access and opportunity for businesses across sectors.

Originally from Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, India, Dr. Dawood began her professional career in medicine, serving as a Medical Officer at Kasturba Hospital. After earning her Master of Public Health (MPH) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she transitioned into public service, holding leadership roles within government as a Health Promotion Director and later as Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners. These experiences across healthcare, policy, and public administration ultimately led her into entrepreneurship, where she founded and now leads Vendorship Inc.

Under Dr. Dawood’s leadership, Vendorship has grown into a trusted coaching firm serving more than 200 clients, helping secure over $200 million in government contracts, and supporting organizations across federal, state, and local procurement landscapes. The firm also provides guidance on certifications including GSA Schedule, SBA 8(a), WBE, and MBE, as well as regulatory compliance frameworks such as ISO 27001, SOC I & II, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Dr. Dawood’s work has been widely recognized for its civic and economic impact. She has received proclamations from the City of Atlanta, recognition from the Georgia State House of Representatives, honors from GWBC including Trailblazer of the Year and WBE Advocate of the Year, and the USPAACC-SE Outstanding Asian American Award.

About ATEA and the EMERGE Conference

The American Tamil Entrepreneurs Association (ATEA) is a national organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, leadership, and professional growth. Its annual EMERGE Conference convenes business leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to share insights, recognize excellence, and build meaningful connections across industries.

Learn more at https://events.ateausa.org/

About Vendorship Inc.

Vendorship Inc. is an Atlanta-based firm specializing in strategic business development, government contracting, and certification support. The firm empowers businesses of all sectors to navigate procurement processes, secure contracts, and scale sustainably across public-sector markets.

For more information, visit https://vendorship.net

