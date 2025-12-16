Dolce Magazine Strengthens its Presence in the United States with Strategic Distribution Expansion

Nadia Caterina Munno — known to millions as The Pasta Queen — graces the cover of Dolce Magazine Fall 2025 Edition Barry Skolnick graces the cover of Dolce Magazine, where art, automobiles, and philanthropy define his playbook for success Giancarlo Esposito is featured on the cover of Dolce Magazine, embodying artistic excellence, leadership and the power of purpose-driven storytelling

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolce Magazine , the award-winning luxury lifestyle publication founded in 1996, is deepening its presence in the United States by expanding its distribution and increasing its visibility among an even wider audience of affluent and discerning American readers. Having maintained a presence in the U.S. market for several years, Dolce Magazine is now entering a new phase of growth, strengthening its reach across select residential communities and businesses, beginning with Florida.Currently reaching more than 350,000 print readers and 1.2 million digital consumers across North America, Dolce Magazine is now extending its established distribution model — which has long served high net-worth households in Canada — to select U.S. neighborhoods, beginning with exclusive residential enclaves in the state of Florida, such as Stone Creek Ranch in Delray Beach, Palm Beach Island, Golden Beach and Fisher Island. The rollout will also happen in prestigious communities around and within Boca Raton, Jupiter’s Admirals Cove and Frenchman’s Creek, as well as in select neighbourhoods in Fort Lauderdale (including Las Olas Isles, Rio Vista Isles and Harbor Beach), where Dolce Magazine will be delivered to homes that epitomize luxury living.Beyond residential delivery, Dolce is expanding into luxury-focused public venues and select businesses across the United States. In addition to placements in VIP airport lounges, luxury hotels and high-end retail locations, the expansion now includes select Florida businesses, offering brands unparalleled access to a highly engaged American readership.Now, more American readers will gain access to exclusive stories and interviews with influential personalities and global icons. Recent Dolce covers have featured Nadia Caterina Munno (The Pasta Queen) , Gloria Estefan, Barry Skolnick, Giancarlo Esposito, Wayne Gretzky and Sistine Stallone. Dolce also connects American audiences with the world’s most coveted luxury brands — from automotive icons Ferrari, Maserati, Aston Martin and Audi to timeless creations from Patek Philippe, Van Cleef & Arpels, Vacheron Constantin and Rolex — reflecting the craftsmanship and heritage that define the publication.“Our continued expansion across the United States represents an exciting milestone for Dolce — an opportunity to deepen our relationship with American readers while introducing our editorial vision to new communities,” said Dolce Magazine Editor-in-Chief Michelle Zerillo-Sosa. “We remain committed to celebrating excellence, craftsmanship and the pursuit of the good life that has defined Dolce for nearly three decades.”Dolce Magazine Co-Founder and Creative Director Fernando Zerillo added: “This feels like the right moment for us to take the next step forward. As our U.S. readership continues to grow; expanding our distribution allows us to connect more directly with American readers. We’re excited to bring Dolce into more homes and communities that reflect the lifestyle we celebrate.”Renowned for its global luxury coverage, Dolce Magazine provides exclusive insights into ultra-luxury destinations across Europe, including iconic locales Italy, France and Greece; North America from Beverly Hills, Miami to New York; and the Caribbean, including the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos. The publication also offers an insider’s view to the world’s most celebrated events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Cannes Film Festival, Oscars, TIFF and major Fashion Weeks.With its signature editorial vision and dedication to celebrating excellence, Dolce Magazine continues to inspire and engage a sophisticated international audience seeking the very best in culture, travel, fashion and the art of living well. Each issue delivers immersive storytelling, curated experiences and up-close and “backstage” access to the world’s most prestigious brands and personalities.About Dolce MagazineFounded in 1996 by brother and sister duo Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Fernando Zerillo, Dolce Magazine is an award-winning luxury lifestyle publication celebrating success, philanthropy and the pursuit of the good life. As the flagship title of Dolce Media Group , it is renowned for its rich storytelling, world-class photography and curated coverage of fashion, travel, gastronomy, design, innovation and culture. With a focus on the world’s most prestigious brands, destinations and personalities, Dolce Magazine delivers content that inspires, informs and engages a sophisticated international audience, setting the standard for luxury lifestyle journalism.

Dolce Magazine: Cover Stories

