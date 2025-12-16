Special Audit Details Investigation into Theft at Eastern Ohio Housing Development Corp. in Belmont County

COLUMBUS — A special audit released Tuesday details the investigation into the former head of the Eastern Ohio Housing Development Corp. in Bridgeport, who was convicted in the theft of more than $2.3 million.

Kaycie Antonik was sentenced in September to 4 years and 11 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, tampering with records, and forgery.

As part of her sentencing in Belmont County Common Pleas Court, she was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,360,442.52, which included $19,639 in audit costs.

The full special audit report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Eastern Ohio Housing Development receives state and federal funds to provide independent housing to developmentally and chronically mentally ill adults under multi-county boards of developmental disabilities.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan contacted the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in March 2023 concerning allegations of potential theft by Antonik.

An SIU investigation identified false invoices for Antonik’s husband’s company, fraudulent reimbursement and payroll checks to herself, improper purchases using the Eastern Ohio Housing Development debit card, and unauthorized cash withdrawals made at a West Virginia casino.

Antonik was fired from her position as executive director in April 2023.

Attorneys from SIU were appointed by Prosecutor Flanagan to serve as special prosecutors in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 150 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov