The Future of Gas Station Retail in a Changing Energy Landscape

Flavio A G Costa

Exploring how environmental policies, AI solutions, and EV infrastructure are reshaping the gas station retail business worldwide.

Artificial intelligence and EV charging infrastructure are no longer optional but essential tools for gas station retailers seeking long-term sustainability.” — Flavio A G Costa

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The gas station retail business model has undergone a series of changes in the last few decades. Several key factors have impacted profitability, such as the pursuit of enhanced efficient vehicles and the electrification of the fleets by manufacturers and governments, which reduce fuel demand. Additionally, the tightening of environmental policies and laws regarding fossil fuels, the unpredictability of oil pricing mainly due to conflicts around the globe, and high inflation which has led most families to review their expenses, all contribute to these challenges. These challenges urge gas stations to innovate in order to keep margins at a sustainable level to continue their operations.One potential opportunity could be investing in A.I. and enhanced software solutions. These tools might automate several manual and repetitive tasks, thus increasing productivity and reducing costs. They can assist in:Identifying possible waste of resources, for instance, warning if a product is about to expire and would eventually end up in the trash.Identifying key points of improvement, for instance, increased expenses in a specific category that can be reviewed and avoided in the future.Suggesting actions, for instance, reducing the price of a product to increase sales volumes, or products that have a low margin and room for a price increase.Using computer vision to monitor the traffic of surroundings and estimate how many vehicles entered the gas station. This particular tool allows the gas station to create marketing promotions and verify the success rate.Another opportunity could be to adopt EV charging stations alongside current gasoline fueling sites. According to the IEA, in 2024 alone, nearly 18 million new electric vehicles were registered worldwide, marking a 30% increase from the previous year and bringing the total number of EVs to 60 million. This tendency (movement/shift) is not confined to specific regions, as the whole world is promoting EVs and the projection is a fleet of 350 million electric vehicles by 2030. Some governments are creating policies and incentives to expand charging infrastructure. In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 offers federal tax credits for businesses investing in EV charging stations, covering 30% of installation costs up to USD$1,000 for residential installations and higher amounts for commercial projects. The installation of charging stations also creates a new source of revenue, by the sale of the energy itself, and also by the increased sales from the convenience store, as charging times lead more consumers to leave their vehicles and enter the store to make extra purchases.To summarize, the future of the gas station retail business model will continue to undergo fundamental transformations that could eventually force unprepared businesses to collapse. There is a window of opportunity to diversify and make adjustments now in order to prepare and thrive when the time comes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.