Pioneer Stone Launches Industry-First HydroShield™ Water Barrier as Part of The New Pioneer Installation Systems

Pioneer Installation Systems Logo Pioneer Installation Systems exclusive HydroShield

Expanding Beyond Stone Veneer to Deliver Integrated Installation Solutions That Enhance Performance, Protection, and Jobsite Efficiency

Our goal has always been to be more than a manufacturer. We want to be a trusted partner that helps our customers succeed on every project. This expansion is a natural extension of that commitment.” — Jason Baker

DAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Stone , a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-quality manufactured stone veneer products, is proud to announce a major strategic expansion with the upcoming launch of Pioneer Installation Systems , a comprehensive new product line designed to elevate, simplify, and standardize the installation of manufactured stone veneer across residential and commercial projects.This expansion represents a significant milestone in Pioneer Stone’s continued evolution from a stone veneer manufacturer into a full-solution partner for builders, contractors, installers, architects, and distributors nationwide. With Pioneer Installation Systems, the company reinforces its long-standing commitment to quality, innovation, and jobsite efficiency by delivering installation products and systems that are purpose-built to work seamlessly with Pioneer Stone veneer.A Complete, End-to-End Installation SolutionPioneer Installation Systems has been engineered to address one of the most critical challenges in the stone veneer industry: achieving consistent, high-quality installations that meet performance standards while reducing complexity in the field. The new product line will include a curated range of installation tools, accessories, and support materials designed to work together as a unified system.By offering installation components that are tested, validated, and aligned with Pioneer Stone veneer products, Pioneer Stone aims to reduce variability, improve jobsite efficiency, and help installers achieve reliable, repeatable results. This integrated approach supports better performance outcomes while saving time and labor during installation."Our customers don’t just want great-looking stone—they want confidence that the entire system will perform as expected,” said Mario Ortiz, Managing Partner at Pioneer Stone. “Pioneer Installation Systems is designed to remove guesswork from the installation process and provide contractors with tools and materials they can trust.”Introducing Pioneer Installation HydroShield As part of this expansion, Pioneer Stone will introduce Pioneer Installation HydroShield, a proprietary, next-generation water barrier developed specifically for manufactured stone veneer applications. HydroShield has been engineered to enhance moisture management, protect wall assemblies, and support long-term durability in a wide range of climates and building conditions.Moisture intrusion remains one of the most critical concerns in exterior cladding systems. HydroShield addresses this challenge by providing advanced water resistance while maintaining compatibility with modern wall assemblies. Designed with installer ease and performance reliability in mind, HydroShield helps support proper drainage and moisture control behind stone veneer installations.HydroShield is intended for use in both residential and commercial applications and has been developed to align with evolving building codes, best practices, and performance expectations across the construction industry.“HydroShield is more than a water barrier—it’s a system component designed specifically for stone veneer,” says Jason Baker, Operations Director. “It reflects our focus on performance-driven solutions that protect structures, support installers, and deliver peace of mind to builders and owners alike.”Nationwide Distribution and AvailabilityHydroShield will be rolled out regionally through Florida Paints retail locations, expanding access to contractors and builders in key markets. In addition, both HydroShield and Pioneer Installation Systems products will be available for purchase directly through Pioneer Stone’s trusted distribution partners beginning in Q1 2026, with other retail locations throughout the United States coming soon, providing customers with multiple convenient purchasing options.This multi-channel distribution strategy supports Pioneer Stone’s broader growth initiatives and reflects its commitment to meeting customers where they do business—whether through trusted distribution partners or direct-to-trade platforms.Supporting the Entire Project LifecycleThe launch of Pioneer Installation Systems underscores Pioneer Stone’s mission to support the entire lifecycle of every project, from design and material selection to installation and long-term performance. In addition to physical products, Pioneer Stone plans to provide comprehensive technical documentation, installation guidelines, and training resources to ensure proper system use and best-in-class results.In addition to HydroShield, Pioneer Stone will release additional product details, technical specifications, and educational materials aimed at contractors, distributors, and design professionals. These resources will help ensure that installers are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to maximize system performance and maintain compliance with applicable building requirements.Positioning for Long-Term GrowthThis expansion aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing system-based construction solutions, performance accountability, and installer support. By introducing installation-specific products alongside its stone veneer offerings, Pioneer Stone strengthens its position as a forward-thinking industry partner focused on long-term value rather than individual components.Pioneer Installation Systems and HydroShield also position the company for continued national growth as it expands its footprint and strengthens relationships with distributors, retail partners, and professional installers across the country.“Our goal has always been to be more than a manufacturer,” adds Jason Baker. “We want to be a trusted partner that helps our customers succeed on every project. This expansion is a natural extension of that commitment.”About Pioneer StonePioneer Stone is a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium manufactured stone veneer products. Serving builders, contractors, distributors, architects, and designers nationwide, Since 1973, Pioneer Stone (formerly J&N Stone) is known for its dedication to craftsmanship, durability, and innovation. With a focus on quality materials and forward-looking solutions, Pioneer Stone delivers products that enhance architectural design while meeting the performance demands of modern construction.For more information about Pioneer Stone, Pioneer Installation Systems, please visit https://pioneerstone.com/pioneer-installation-systems/ or contact at info@pioneerstone.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.