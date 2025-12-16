Real Estate Academy Launches Business Model Helping Agents Serve the 57% US Households Who Cannot Qualify for Mortgage

Real Estate Business-in-a-Box WealthPath Agent Academy™ Real Estate Business-in-a-Box

WealthPath Agent Academy™ launches a proven turnkey business-in-a-box helping agents serve the 57% of U.S. households unable to qualify for a mortgage.

You can know real estate, but that doesn’t mean you know how to build a business.” — Jerry Burson

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With housing affordability at a national low, a new Real Estate Academy is launching to provide agents a proven business model designed to serve the 57% of U.S. households who cannot qualify for a mortgage. WealthPath Agent Academy™, founded by Tamera Nielsen—Founder & CEO, Realtor/Broker FL & NC, Author, and former Business Development Consultant—has opened early enrollment for its February 15, 2026 launch.According to the National Association of Home Builders, 57% of households nationwide are unable to qualify for a mortgage—a figure approaching 60% in many markets. Nielsen’s Academy trains agents in a step-by-step operational system built from the seven-year, multi-market success Nielsen and her business partner achieved serving families overlooked by traditional models.“Most agents are given scripts and KPIs but no roadmap for building a real business,” says Nielsen. “WealthPath Agent Academy™ hands them the exact playbook we used to build a six-figure, multi-market business by serving families most agents don’t know how to help.”Nielsen speaks from lived proof: she built her company without scripts, cold calls, or paid leads—and closed five families in the first sixty days. Within two years, she and her business partner expanded into multiple markets and established a high-demand client pipeline serving self-employed professionals, relocating homeowners, and first-time buyers who don’t fit neatly into traditional pathways. Her business has ranked on the first page of Google for years, and the Academy demonstrates how agents can achieve the same through Nielsen’s proven SEO/Google visibility methodology.Her partner, Jerry Burson, a 30-year real estate veteran, underscores the gap the Academy fills: “You can know real estate, but that doesn’t mean you know how to build a business,” Burson explains. “WealthPath Agent Academy™ solves that gap by giving agents the exact playbook Tamera created to grow our six-figure, multi-market business.”Industry leaders echo the same sentiment. “It’s truly a business-in-a-box,” says Mark Daya, Owner of SAC Platinum Realty and Club WealthCoach. “It’s very scalable, very replicable…If you work the system, it will work for you.”Rather than offering motivation, scripts, or coursework, WealthPath Agent Academy™ demonstrates—step by step—how agents can build a scalable model that serves families most agents overlook.The Academy includes nine self-paced modules featuring:- The full operational system Nielsen created and refined over seven years- Lead-Gen Mastery tools- Nielsen’s signature SEO / Google visibility methodology- Market outreach systems, client conversion processes, strategic partnership pathways, valuation strategies, and offer presentation methods- Downloadable operational assets that make the business fully turnkey- Every email, text template, and system Nielsen personally usesThe Academy is not coaching. It is not coursework. It is the first-ever Real Estate business -in-a-box containing all of Nielsen’s proprietary intellectual property.Founding Member Seats Now OpenWhile the official national launch is set for February 15, 2026, the Academy has opened 12 Founding Member seats, available now for a fully refundable $495 deposit, securing 50% off tuition (Legacy Pricing: $4,995). Once filled, enrollment opens at full tuition.Why Now?“Affordability in our country is at an all-time low,” Nielsen says. “This Real Estate business model serves the families who need it—and the agents who want to help them but don’t yet have a system to do it. Colleagues have been asking me for years how we generate such qualified leads and how we move so many families to the finish line. I’m sharing it now because this country needs it.”About WealthPath Agent Academy™WealthPath Agent Academy™ delivers the first Real Estate business-in-a-box for agents—demonstrating the proven system Nielsen and Burson used to build a six-figure, multi-market operation serving families overlooked by traditional models. The Academy teaches agents how to implement Nielsen’s proprietary business framework, including the Red Carpet Consultation™ and Red Carpet One & Done Tour™, lead-generation mastery tools, market outreach strategies, SEO/Google visibility methodology, client conversion systems, strategic partnership pathways, valuation strategies, offer presentation methods, and downloadable operational assets that make the business fully turnkey.

