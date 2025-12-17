7 Roof Claim Mistakes Are Costing Missouri Families Thousands, New Guide Finds

A storm-damaged roof with exposed rafters and insurance claim paperwork, illustrating the high stakes when roof damage insurance claims go wrong.

American Roofing & Exteriors and legal experts outline seven common roof insurance claim errors that can lead to denied or underpaid payouts.

We see what happens when a claim goes wrong, from unfinished repairs to families under tarps,” Woods said. “This guide helps homeowners file with more confidence, clarity, and control.” — Matt Woods

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Roofing & Exteriors has released a new expert-backed guide detailing seven common roof damage insurance claim mistakes that are costing Missouri families thousands of dollars after storms. The article, “7 Roof Damage Insurance Claim Mistakes That Cost Missouri Families Thousands: Insights From Attorneys & Home Experts,” is now available to homeowners.Developed with input from insurance attorneys, inspectors and catastrophe specialists, the guide explains how routine missteps – from filing too late to misunderstanding policy terms – can lead to denied, delayed or underpaid claims. It also breaks down key concepts such as actual cash value (ACV) versus replacement cost value (RCV), giving homeowners clearer expectations before the next hail or windstorm hits.“Most families only file a handful of roof claims in their lifetime, but insurers and their experts handle them every day,” said Matt Woods, founder of American Roofing & Exteriors. “We wanted to give homeowners a practical roadmap so they are not learning the rules for the first time after a storm has already torn through their neighborhood.”Contributors to the piece include insurance coverage attorneys, an ASHI-certified inspector and a catastrophe operations leader who regularly works with storm-affected properties. Together, they describe how incomplete documentation, missed deadlines and underfunded repairs can lead to long-term structural problems, hidden water damage, mold and erosion of home value.Roof damage claims are a recurring concern in areas where hail, high winds and sudden storms regularly move through neighborhoods. Woods said many homeowners focus on visible shingles or leaks and do not realize that ventilation, flashing and structural deck damage can also affect a claim, especially when those issues are not documented early.The guide highlights seven recurring claim mistakes that industry professionals see homeowners make, including:1. Waiting too long to report roof damage to the insurer.2. Failing to document the property before and after a storm.3. Relying only on the insurance company’s adjuster for an assessment.4. Misunderstanding ACV versus RCV coverage and deductibles.5. Confusing age-related wear with storm-related damage.6. Hiring out-of-town or unproven contractors after major storms.7. Trying to manage complex claims without professional help.The guide also underscores the emotional and financial strain that can follow a denied claim, noting that families often face rising credit card debt, prolonged disputes, and ongoing worries about the safety of their homes. In response, American Roofing & Exteriors outlines practical steps homeowners can take before and after storms, such as photographing their property, reviewing policy terms in advance, and building relationships with trusted local professionals.In response, American Roofing & Exteriors outlines practical steps homeowners can take before and after storms, such as photographing their property, reviewing policy terms in advance, asking questions about deductible levels and keeping a written record of all conversations with insurers and adjusters. The guide encourages residents to establish relationships with trusted local contractors and professional inspectors before a storm hits so they have a known resource to call during a stressful time.The goal of this resource is to help homeowners approach the process with more confidence, better documentation, and the right partners at their side.The complete guide, “7 Roof Damage Insurance Claim Mistakes That Cost Missouri Families Thousands: Insights From Attorneys & Home Experts,” is available on the American Roofing & Exteriors website. The company reports that its team is available to discuss the findings with journalists covering severe weather, consumer protection, home insurance, and regional storm recovery.Founded in 1994 by Matt Woods, American Roofing & Exteriors is a residential and commercial roofing company serving the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and select markets in Missouri and Illinois. The company provides roof inspections , repairs, replacements, and exterior services, with a focus on helping homeowners navigate storm damage and insurance-related issues. Woods is Haag-certified and licensed in multiple states, and the company has more than 30 years of experience in roofing and storm restoration.

