HagEstad Law Group Wins Two 2025 Valley Favorites Awards

HagEstad Law Group, PLLC was voted the region’s favorite Attorney Law Firm and Estate/Trust Law Firm in the 2025 West Valley Favorites Awards.

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HagEstad Law Group, PLLC has earned top honors in the 2025 Valley Favorites Awards, receiving first place in both the “Attorney Law Firm” and “Estate/Trust Attorney or Law Firm” categories for the West Valley region. The results, determined by reader voting and published by Independent Newsmedia through YourValley.net , reflect local recognition for trusted service in estate and probate matters.The Valley Favorites Awards highlight area businesses selected through a public voting process each year. HagEstad Law Group’s dual recognition this year reinforces its presence as one of the area’s most consistently relied-upon firms for personal legal services.The firm will be publicly recognized online at YourValley.net and in the December print editions of Independent Newsmedia’s regional publications.Patrick HagEstad, managing partner of HagEstad Law Group, expressed gratitude on behalf of the firm. “This recognition belongs to our clients. We’re proud to be part of this community, and we’re even prouder that our work has earned their trust,” HagEstad said.HagEstad Law Group focuses on wills, trusts, probate, and related matters, as well as business formation, civil disputes, and insurance-related issues.The firm maintains headquarters in Surprise, Arizona, serving clients throughout the West Valley and the greater Phoenix area. The firm also operates in Missoula, Montana, offering legal services to individuals and families across Western Montana.With a focus on efficiency and communication, HagEstad Law Group strives to reduce client stress while achieving favorable results. Its attorneys bring over 30 years of combined experience and have handled estate matters for countless families.The law firm provides free initial consultations, making it easier for prospective clients to understand their legal options before moving forward. The firm's attorneys are known for delivering consistent, grounded advice rooted in years of practical experience. Clients value the team's consistent communication, organized case management, and reliable outcomes.About HagEstad Law GroupHagEstad Law Group, PLLC is based in Surprise, Arizona, and focuses on estate and trust services , probate, and civil legal matters. The firm serves clients across Arizona and Western Montana. Known for its clear communication, cost-conscious strategies, and personalized client service, the team supports individuals and families through every stage of legal planning and resolution. For more information, visit https://hagestadlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.