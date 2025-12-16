Raincoat Roofing Earns 2025 Best of Broadview Award and National Recognition for Industry Excellence

Raincoat Roofing Contractor Best of 2025 Roofing Contractor in Broadview

BROADVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raincoat Roofing , a leading Chicago roofing contractor serving the Midwest, is closing out 2025 with multiple national honors, leadership awards, and customer driven recognition—cementing its reputation for roofing excellence, safety, and customer trust.Raincoat Roofing and its leadership team were spotlighted by respected industry organizations for their commitment to quality and service. Professional Roofing Magazine recognized Raincoat Roofing’s performance and highlighted Angel Arroyo, General Superintendent, as a recipient of the NRCA Roofing Alliance’s 2025 MVP “Best of the Best” Award, honoring outstanding leadership and dedication to the roofing profession.Sarah Sutton Shouse, Director of Service Operations, was honored with the National Women in Roofing (NWIR) Rising Star Award and later nominated for 2025 North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year, recognizing her operational excellence, leadership, and impact within the roofing industry.Raincoat Roofing’s success is driven by investment in its people. The company prioritizes hands on training, specialized certifications, and collegiate educational opportunities for employees at all levels—ensuring team members are equipped to grow their careers while delivering the highest level of service to customers across Chicagoland and the Midwest.Most recently, Raincoat Roofing was named a BusinessRate Best of 2025 Award winner for Roofing Contractor in Broadview, Illinois. This honor is based on verified customer reviews and online performance. Unlike traditional awards, the recognition is determined through algorithm-based analysis of customer satisfaction, reputation, and digital presence—reflecting consistent service quality and customer trust.“These recognitions validate the hard work of our team and the confidence our customers place in us,” said Eric Suess, Vice President of Raincoat Roofing. “By investing in our people through training and education, we’re able to deliver exceptional results in the field while building long term careers within our company.”“I believe in standing by what you do and say,” added Sarah Sutton Shouse, Director of Service Operations at Raincoat Roofing. “As a wiser woman once said, you can’t practice something while looking down your nose at it. Success comes when we truly believe in ourselves, our team, and our core values—and that belief drives us forward.”Looking ahead to 2026, Raincoat Roofing remains committed to raising industry standards through continued investment in its people, safety culture, and customer relationships.About Raincoat RoofingRaincoat Roofing is a full-service commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor serving Chicago, Broadview, and the Midwest region. The company is known for its safety-first culture, technical expertise, and commitment to delivering consistent, high quality roofing solutions.Learn more at www.raincoatroofing.com

