Dubai Entrepreneur Hina Siddiqui Named Business Transformation Leader of the Year, UAE at the Forttuna Awards

The recognition follows a year of global media impact and the launch of her vision to position 1,000 tech leaders as industry celebrities in 2026.

The sacred intention is to make 1,000 IT CEOs and founders celebrities in their industry in 2026.” — Hina Siddiqui

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hina Siddiqui , CEO and Founder of Corporate Influence Media, has been awarded Business Transformation Leader of the Year – UAE at the Forttuna Awards on December 6, 2025, recognizing her impact in helping IT and technology CEOs scale through a combination of strategic consulting, identity-led positioning, and high-visibility media authority.Siddiqui’s work stands apart in an industry often focused purely on tactics.Speaking about the recognition, she said, 'At Corporate Influence Media, we are changing the IT industry and challenging the status quo every single day'.Through Corporate Influence Media, she guides founders to align internal clarity with external presence—anchoring growth to what she calls a “number,” a clearly defined financial target ranging from $1M to $10M+, and building both the mindset and positioning required to hold it.Founded in Dubai in January 2025, Corporate Influence Media has rapidly grown into a global platform serving IT and technology leaders across the US, UK, and Middle East.Siddiqui works exclusively with CEOs in their 40s who are ready for what she describes as “quantum growth”—not incremental change, but identity-level expansion that translates into revenue, authority, and long-term influence.This philosophy underpins Siddiqui’s flagship initiatives, including One Year Game, a premium coaching and consulting container, and Let’s Make You Famous , a 90-day celebrity positioning campaign that helps founders become recognized industry authorities through curated media placements, awards, podcasts, and leadership platforms.Unlike traditional PR models, the campaign begins by making clients genuinely media-worthy, then amplifies their presence with intention and precision.In 2025 alone, Siddiqui has been featured in more than 700 global media outlets, including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Google News, AP, CBS, FOX, ABC, Yahoo! Finance, and Times Square, reinforcing her reputation as a leader in strategic visibility and influence.Siddiqui is also the host of The Corporate Life Podcast , a top 5% global show that explores the cinematic journeys of IT founders, CEOs, and high-performing leaders. Now in its third season, the podcast focuses on the personal decisions, identity shifts, and moments that shape long-term success.A six-time author, Siddiqui’s work consistently bridges business strategy with mindset and execution. Her own trajectory—scaling her income by more than 1,500% in three years—serves as a practical example of the principles she teaches.The Forttuna Award recognizes not only Siddiqui’s professional achievements, but the broader framework she has built—one that treats visibility as leverage, leadership as identity, and growth as a disciplined, intentional process.Looking ahead, Siddiqui has set a public intention to work with 1,000 technology CEOs and founders globally in 2026 thru a 90-Day Celebrity Campaign called "Let's Make You Fanous', expanding Corporate Influence Media’s reach while maintaining a focused, systems-driven model.About Hina SiddiquiHina Siddiqui is a 4x global award-winning business coach-consultant, CEO and Founder of Corporate Influence Media, six-time author, and host of The Corporate Life Podcast (Top 5% globally). She has been featured in over 700 media outlets including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, Google News, AP, CBS, FOX, ABC, Yahoo! Finance, and Times Square.She works exclusively with IT and Tech CEOs in their 40s who are ready for quantum growth, helping leaders pick a number — $1M–$10M+ — and achieve it through premium coaching, iconic positioning, and strategic consulting. Her own leap, scaling income by over 1,500% in three years, reflects the same principles she applies with her clients.Media ContactCorporate Influence MediaEmail: media@thehinasiddiqui.comWebsite: https://thehinasiddiqui.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hinasiddiqui

Forttuna Business Transformation Leader of the Year Award | Hina Siddiqui

