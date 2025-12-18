Core Biogenesis’ Tony Abboud Receives Prestigious SCC Award for Advancing Sustainable Bioactive Production

Tony Abboud, CCO Core Biogenesis receives Alan B. & Jeanette Black Award from the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) Tony Abboud, CCO Core Biogenesis receives Alan B. & Jeanette Black Award from the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC)

STRASBOURG, GRAND EST, FRANCE, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Biogenesis is proud to announce that Tony Abboud, Chief Commercial Officer, has been awarded the Alan B. & Jeanette Black Award from the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC). This distinction recognizes outstanding contributions in sustainable formulation technology and was presented in connection with the SCC’s 79th Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place December 16–17, 2025, in New York City.

Mr. Abboud was selected for this honor based on his presentation, “Advancing Sustainable Bioactive Production: Leveraging Plant-Based Systems as Biofactories for the Personal Care Industry.” His work showcases how Core Biogenesis’ proprietary biotechnology platform is redefining the way high-value cosmetic ingredients are produced - delivering unmatched performance, purity, and sustainability at scale.

“This award underscores our commitment to building a more sustainable and science-driven future for the beauty and personal care industry,” said Tony Abboud. “At Core Biogenesis, we’re translating advanced plant biotechnologies into next-generation actives that not only elevate product performance but also reduce environmental impact across the supply chain.”

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Abboud leads the company’s commercial strategy, helping bridging the worlds of biotechnology and beauty. With nearly two decades of experience in biotech innovation - spanning skincare, beauty, and medical devices - he has become a driving force in introducing next-generation active ingredients, including Oleosome-fused Growth Factors, to market.

“The SCC is proud to recognize Mr. Abboud’s exceptional contributions to sustainable formulation technology,” said Erica O’Grady, CEO of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists. “His presentation, ‘Advancing Sustainable Bioactive Production: Leveraging Plant-Based Systems as Biofactories for the Personal Care Industry,’ reflects the type of forward-looking innovation that supports advancing our scientific community and leads the efforts toward a more sustainable future.”

This recognition from the SCC further reinforces Core Biogenesis’ position as a leader in sustainable, biotech-powered ingredients - where efficacy, clinical performance and environmental responsibility converge.

Editor’s Notes:

Why It Matters

Growth factors are one of the most powerful anti-aging and skin-repairing actives available—but notoriously difficult to stabilize and deliver. Core Biogenesis’ proprietary system offers beauty brands, especially indie innovators, a clean, potent, and formulation-friendly solution with fast and measurable results.

About the Founder

CEO Alexandre Reeber, a science entrepreneur with a vision for unlocking biotechnology in everyday personal care. He co-founded Core Biogenesis to democratize access to regenerative proteins and reduce reliance on animal or synthetic sources.

Under his leadership, Core is helping beauty brands harness cutting-edge science without compromising on sustainability,efficacy, or transparency.

Legal Disclaimer:

