Jacarem - Leader in High Vacuum and Ultra-High Vacuum Technology expands product range

CHESHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacarem, a UK-based company that's been at the forefront of high vacuum and ultra-high vacuum technology since 1987. Specialising in hermetic seals, vacuum feedthroughs, vacuum flanges and custom cable assemblies, Jacarem has established itself as a trusted partner across various industries, including aerospace, defence, medical, research and industrial sectors.

Jacarem's expertise in vacuum technology is evident in their extensive range of vacuum flanges and hermetic feedthroughs. They offer a variety of flange types, including CF, KF, and ISO flanges, catering to the specific needs of high and ultra-high vacuum applications. These components are essential in environments where maintaining a vacuum seal is critical, such as in space simulation chambers and advanced research laboratories.

One of the standout features of Jacarem's offerings is their custom hermetic seals. These seals are designed to provide unparalleled sealing performance, ensuring protection against environmental factors like moisture, dust, and extreme temperatures. The flexibility of their epoxy resin technology allows them to build vacuum feedthroughs for nearly any connector, accommodating a wide range of applications.

In addition to their vacuum components, Jacarem is a leading distributor of high-quality connectors from renowned manufacturers such as Positronic, Conec, ODU, ERNI, MH Connectors, Sonitron, and Edac. Their inventory includes a diverse selection of connectors, including D-sub, circular, power, rectangular, and coax connectors, ensuring that clients have access to the right components for their specific needs.

Jacarem's commitment to quality extends to their cable assembly manufacturing. With over three decades of experience, they produce custom cable assemblies that meet the highest industry standards. Their team of skilled technicians is trained to IPC/WHMA-A-620 standards, ensuring excellence in cable and harness manufacturing. Jacarem have an in-house IPC/WHMA-6-620 Trainer which further proves their emphasis on high quality cable assemblies. This dedication to quality is further underscored by their BS EN ISO 9001:2015 accreditation.

Their cable assemblies are utilised globally across various industries, including robotics, medical, oil and gas, telecoms, rail, aerospace, energy, security, broadcast, and satellite sectors. Whether it's a specific length, connector type, or shielding requirement, Jacarem's expertise allows them to manufacture custom cable assemblies that precisely match client specifications.

Jacarem's in-house capabilities also enable them to offer rapid prototyping and production of custom solutions. Their engineering team works closely with clients to design and produce custom vacuum flanges and hermetic seals tailored to unique applications. This collaborative approach ensures that clients receive solutions that meet their exact requirements, often with faster turnaround times compared to competitors.

Their range of vacuum feedthroughs includes various types such as coaxial, thermocouple, fiber optic, and data feedthroughs, accommodating a broad spectrum of applications. These components are designed to withstand high vacuum and temperatures ranging from -100°C to 250°C, highlighting their suitability for demanding environments.

Jacarem's dedication to customer service is evident in their approach to client engagement. They offer technical support through a professional internal sales team and technical site visits, ensuring that clients receive the guidance needed to select the right products for their applications. Their ability to provide fast turnaround for prototype cable assemblies, hermetic seals, and custom vacuum flanges further demonstrates their commitment to meeting client needs efficiently.

In summary, Jacarem stands out as a leader in high vacuum and ultra-high vacuum technology, offering a comprehensive range of products and services that cater to a diverse array of industries. Their emphasis on quality, customisation, and customer service positions them as a go-to partner for organisations seeking reliable and high-performance vacuum components and cable assemblies.

