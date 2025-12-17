Dimov Tax Specialists Denver Expands Services as IRS Introduces New 2026 Compliance Measures

Denver CPA Firm Strengthens Support for Individuals & Businesses Navigating New IRS Rules, AI Audit Programs, and Colorado’s Updated 2026 Tax Landscape

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the IRS prepares for major enforcement and modernization initiatives in 2026, Dimov Tax Specialists is strengthening its Denver operations to support Colorado residents and businesses through one of the most complex filing seasons in recent years. The firm, recognized nationally for advanced tax strategy, audit defense, bookkeeping, and virtual CFO services, is expanding availability and rolling out new service offerings tailored to evolving federal and state requirements.With increased audit activity, enhanced digital reporting, and upcoming IRS technology upgrades, many Colorado taxpayers are experiencing uncertainty around compliance, deductions, documentation, and entity structure. Dimov Tax Specialists aims to bridge this gap by providing proactive guidance and hands-on support across the Denver Metro region.Major IRS Changes Expected for 2026: What Denver Taxpayers Should KnowBeginning in the 2025 to 2026 tax cycle, the IRS is rolling out a series of enforcement and reporting changes aimed at improving compliance and narrowing the national tax gap. While the agency has not released precise audit rate increases or numeric enforcement targets, it has clearly outlined the direction of its priorities. For Denver individuals and businesses, these changes will significantly affect filing accuracy, documentation standards, and audit exposure.One of the most notable shifts is the IRS’s expanded use of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to identify potential noncompliance. These systems are designed to detect patterns involving underreported 1099 income, unusually high or inconsistent business deductions, cryptocurrency activity, real estate passive losses, and Employee Retention Credit claims from the 2020 and 2021 tax years. Although the IRS has not published official audit multipliers, it has confirmed increased scrutiny on pass-through entities, higher-income individuals, and returns that deviate from historical norms.Another major development involves the enforcement of updated Form 1099-K reporting rules. After several delays, the IRS has announced a phased rollout. Transitional guidance is expected to apply for 2025, with a lower reporting threshold than in prior years, followed by full enforcement of the 600 reporting threshold beginning in 2026. This change directly impacts users of digital payment platforms such as Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, and individuals earning income through marketplaces and gig platforms, including Etsy, eBay, Airbnb, Uber, and Shopify. Many taxpayers who previously received no third-party reporting will now see their income transmitted directly to the IRS.Digital asset reporting will also expand substantially in 2026. Under finalized regulations, cryptocurrency exchanges will begin issuing Form 1099-DA, increasing transparency around digital asset transactions. Certain decentralized activities may require additional documentation, and updated classification rules will apply to NFT sales, staking rewards, and other crypto-related earnings. These changes reduce ambiguity but increase reporting obligations for taxpayers involved in digital assets.At the same time, the IRS continues to raise penalties for late, inaccurate, or incomplete filings. This includes increased enforcement related to S corporation and partnership returns, payroll tax filings such as Form 941, and beneficial ownership reporting under FinCEN requirements. As automation improves, errors that once went unnoticed are more likely to trigger notices or penalties.Colorado taxpayers will also face state-level changes in 2026. Expected updates include adjusted apportionment rules for multistate businesses, revisions to renewable energy-related tax credits, higher real estate property assessments in Denver County, and modifications to TABOR refund calculations. When combined with federal changes, these updates create a more complex planning environment for both individuals and businesses.“These combined federal and state updates will create challenges for many taxpayers,” said Dimov, founder of Dimov Tax Specialists. “Our Denver team is here to simplify the process and provide clear guidance for both routine filings and advanced planning.”Why Denver Businesses Face Higher Compliance Risk in 2026Denver’s continued growth across technology, real estate, construction, cannabis, and freelance-driven industries places the region squarely within the IRS’s analytical focus. Businesses operating in these sectors often generate complex returns that include worker classification decisions, vehicle and home office deductions, cash-heavy transactions, real estate losses, and cryptocurrency activity. When documentation does not fully support these positions, audit risk increases.Dimov Tax Specialists has observed a noticeable rise in audit notices among Colorado clients, particularly involving ERC claims and Schedule C filings. As IRS systems become more effective at identifying irregular deduction patterns, small businesses that lack proactive tax review processes are especially vulnerable.“Colorado small businesses are particularly exposed because IRS technology can quickly flag inconsistencies,” Dimov explained. “We strongly recommend pre-audit reviews for Denver clients before these enforcement enhancements are fully implemented in mid-2026.”Expanded Services for Denver-Area TaxpayersIn response to the evolving tax landscape, Dimov Tax Specialists is expanding its Denver service offerings to support both compliance and long-term strategy. The firm provides advanced tax preparation and planning for Colorado and multistate filers, with a focus on real estate investment structuring, cryptocurrency and NFT taxation, and business entity selection or restructuring.Audit defense and IRS representation services have also been expanded, including full correspondence handling, audit risk reviews, ERC audit support, and tax court petition assistance in coordination with legal counsel. For businesses seeking operational clarity, the firm offers bookkeeping and virtual CFO services that include GAAP-compliant reporting, payroll management, cash flow analysis, budgeting, and financial modeling for startups and growing companies.Additional support is available for S corporations and partnerships, Colorado sales tax compliance, cannabis industry accounting, and research and development credit guidance for technology companies. High-net-worth individuals can access specialized planning for equity compensation, real estate tax optimization, and trust and estate strategies.Economic Trends Shaping Colorado in 2026Several broader economic trends are also influencing tax planning across Colorado. Housing market volatility in the Denver area is affecting capital gains calculations, depreciation recapture exposure, and the timing of 1031 exchanges. At the same time, continued startup and small business growth has led to common issues such as inconsistent bookkeeping, inaccurate quarterly estimates, and improperly managed shareholder distributions.Remote and hybrid work arrangements remain another major factor. Colorado residents working for out-of-state employers must navigate updated state apportionment rules, multi-state wage allocations, and evolving nexus standards for telecommuters. Without careful planning, these situations can result in unexpected state tax liabilities or compliance gaps.Statement from Dimov Tax Specialists“We opened and expanded our Denver office because taxpayers in Colorado deserve a CPA firm that understands both federal complexity and Colorado’s unique regulatory landscape,” said Dimov. “Our mission is simple: reduce tax liability, prevent audit issues, and provide clients with clarity and peace of mind.”Services Now Available for Denver ClientsDimov Tax Specialists encourages taxpayers to schedule consultations for:- Individual and business tax preparation- Complex planning for the 2026 filing season- IRS issue resolution and audit defense- Bookkeeping, payroll, and virtual CFO support- Real estate and cryptocurrency tax strategy- Startups, LLCs, S-corporations, and multi-state filingsThe firm serves clients virtually and in person across Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Centennial, Boulder, Arvada, Thornton, Westminster, Littleton, and surrounding communities.About Dimov Tax SpecialistsDimov Tax Specialists is a nationwide CPA firm providing advanced tax preparation, audit defense, bookkeeping, and CFO services. Founded by Dimov, the firm specializes in complex matters involving cryptocurrency, real estate, multi-state filings, startups, S-corporations, partnerships, and IRS controversies. The firm is known for precision, responsiveness, and modern tax strategies, serving clients across all 50 states.Contact Information- Dimov Tax Specialists- Address: 1700 Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80203, United States- Website: https://dimovtax.com/locations/cpa-firm-denver-co/ - Phone: (833) 829-1120- Email: support@dimovtax.com 