Conductiv Announces New Partnership with A+ Federal Credit Union to Streamline Lending and Elevate Member Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conductiv , the AI-powered permissioned data orchestration platform transforming verification and lending workflows, today announced a new partnership with A+ Federal Credit Union (A+FCU), one of Texas’ largest and most community-focused credit unions. After a successful evaluation of Conductiv’s platform, A+FCU has selected Conductiv to enhance lending efficiency, reduce manual friction, and deliver a better, faster experience for its more than 192,000 members.A+FCU will leverage Conductiv to simplify and accelerate income, employment, cash-flow, and other stipulation verification through permissioned data—reducing manual workloads, improving pull-through rates, and empowering lending teams to approve more good applications with confidence.“At Conductiv, our mission is to help credit unions grow safely while improving the member experience, and A+FCU exemplifies that commitment,” said Gopal Swamy, Founder & CEO of Conductiv. “They are deeply invested in serving their members and communities with transparency, care, and innovation. We’re excited to support A+FCU as they streamline lending and continue building strong financial futures for their members.”Known for its Banking on each other. Building stronger communities.philosophy, A+FCU sought a solution that would help staff spend less time chasing documents and more time supporting members. Conductiv’s integration ensures A+FCU can reduce back-and-forth requests, speed up decisions, and maintain the high-touch service experience members expect."Partnering with Conductiv reinforces our commitment to delivering an efficient and member-friendly experience,” said Amber Isaku, VP of Consumer Lending at A+FCU. “This platform streamlines the lending process, reduces friction, and safeguards our risk posture—ultimately creating a smoother, more efficient borrowing experience for our members. We’re excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on our community.”The partnership strengthens A+FCU’s digital lending capabilities and reflects a broader industry trend toward permissioned data and AI-driven orchestration to improve member satisfaction, reduce fraud, and enhance operational efficiency.About A+ Federal Credit UnionA+ Federal Credit Union was founded in 1949 by 50 Austin teachers. Today, A+FCU serves over 192,000 members with more than $2.55 billion in assets across 22 branch locations. The award-winning credit union offers a full suite of financial products including home, auto, and business loans, checking and savings accounts, as well as digital banking solutions for banking on the go. A+FCU is dedicated to helping members achieve their financial goals through exceptional service and community support. For more information, visit www.aplusfcu.org About ConductivConductiv empowers lenders to grow portfolios profitably by uncovering more good loans hidden in their existing applications. Its permissioned data orchestration engine integrates seamlessly to expand the approval sweet spot, improve borrower experiences, and reduce operational friction, without increasing risk. For more information go to www.conductiv.co

