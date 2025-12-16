Gaggle Launches Mobile Incident Management App, Making Student Safety Easier to Manage Anytime, Anywhere

Gaggle’s new mobile app helps staff manage student safety incidents in real-time, anytime and anywhere, making it easier to respond quickly and with care.

The Incident Management App ensures school staff can respond to an incident alert when it matters most.” — Chris Poulton, Head of Product at Gaggle

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaggle announced the release of its new Incident Management App, a secure, mobile-first solution that gives school district staff the ability to manage student safety incidents in real-time, from anywhere. Designed specifically for the realities of a school day, this first-of-its-kind tool brings unmatched ease and flexibility to incident response, whether staff are supervising lunch, coaching after school.“The Incident Management App ensures school staff can respond to an incident alert when it matters most,” said Chris Poulton, Head of Product at Gaggle. “This level of easy access and immediacy isn’t available from other providers. It gives school staff real‑time capability to review, document, and resolve incidents to keep students safe, faster.”"The Gaggle phone app is a game-changer!” said Derek Kinsey, Director of Information Technology Services at Huntington Beach Union High School District. “Especially for after-hours and weekends, the need to no longer log into my laptop when I need to address alerts and keep our students safe has made life much easier."The app enables faster review of escalated alerts, easier documentation, and more efficient resolution tracking. The result is more time spent supporting students and less time sifting through emails. With the launch of the Incident Management App, Gaggle continues to deliver practical tools that support school staff, streamline safety workflows, and prioritize student well-being. It’s another step forward in helping districts respond quickly, confidently, and with care.About GaggleSince 1999, Gaggle has partnered with school districts to help protect student lives and lifetimes. As the leader in K-12 digital safety, Gaggle provides early warning signals and real-time support to help schools intervene before a crisis. Its suite of proactive safety solutions, including Safety Management, Therapy, ReachOut, Web Filter, and Archive enables educators to identify students in need, respond quickly, and coordinate care for students. Today, Gaggle supports over 1,500 districts and safeguards more than 6 million students nationwide. For more information, visit www.gaggle.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.