Pratima Totla Joins RPI; Appointed National Secretary

RPI Leader Appoints Pratima Totla as National Secretary

Joins Republican Party of India under the leadership of Shri Ramdas Athawale

Leadership must protect rights, uphold constitutional values, and deliver dignity through decisive action.” — Pratima Totla, National Secretary, RPI

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social leader and public figure Pratima Totla has formally joined the Republican Party of India (RPI) under the leadership of Shri Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and President of the party. The announcement was made in Mumbai, where Shri Athawale confirmed Pratima Totla’s appointment as National Secretary, RPI—a key organisational appointment aimed at strengthening the party’s national structure and expanding citizen outreach across India.RPI leaders said the induction reflects the party’s drive to build stronger public participation and sharpen on-ground engagement—guided by the ideals of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, including social justice, equality, and dignity. The party added that the National Secretary role will focus on increasing coordination, accelerating outreach, and strengthening communication with citizens on issues that impact everyday lives.“Pratima Totla brings credibility, energy, and a strong connection with people,” said Shri Ramdas Athawale. “The Republican Party of India stands for equality, dignity, and opportunity for all. Her appointment as National Secretary will strengthen our organisational work and add fresh momentum to our national mission.”Pratima Totla is known for civic engagement and public-awareness initiatives, with experience across community-facing platforms and social messaging. Party leaders said her ability to connect with diverse audiences and mobilise participation will support RPI’s emphasis on inclusive governance and citizen-first politics—where people feel seen, heard, and represented beyond election cycles.Speaking on the occasion, Pratima Totla said her decision is inspired by constitutional values and the continuing relevance of Ambedkarite thought in building an India where opportunity is accessible and dignity is non-negotiable. “Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision of justice and equal opportunity remains essential for India,” said Pratima Totla. “I am honoured to join the Republican Party of India under Shri Ramdas Athawale’s leadership.”RPI leaders said the appointment will strengthen national coordination, expand structured outreach, and support wider citizen engagement—particularly encouraging greater participation from women and youth in the democratic process. The party added that its focus remains on consistent, people-facing engagement that is practical, responsive, and rooted in constitutional rights.Profile Highlights (Selected):- National Secretary, Republican Party of India (RPI)- Doctorate Degree: Awarded by USA GLOBAL PEACE- Mrs India Fashion Icon- Mrs Heritage World- Brand Ambassador: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Campaign- Advisor: RIFF (Rajasthan International Film Festival)About the Republican Party of India (RPI)The Republican Party of India (RPI), a national political party led by Shri Ramdas Athawale, draws inspiration from the ideals of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and is committed to upholding social justice, equality, constitutional rights, and inclusive development.

