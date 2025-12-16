Still Wine Market Set to Hit $ 65.3 Billion by 2032 With Steady CAGR of 6.1% | Pernod Ricard USA, Gallo Winery

Still Wine Market

The Global Still Wine Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 42.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 65.3 billion by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Still Wine Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 42.5 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 65.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2025 to 2032. Still wines are alcoholic beverages made by fermenting grape juice without carbonation, available in a diverse range of varietals, blends, and vintages. These wines are distinguished by their flavor profiles, body, acidity, and aging potential, which are influenced by grape variety, terroir, and winemaking methods.Request Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1579 Global Still Wine Market Key TakeawaysBy product type, the Red Still Wine segment dominates with approximately 38% market share in 2025, driven by consumer preference for full-bodied varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.In terms of packaging, bottled wine remains the leading format, capturing over still wine market share 60% of packaging revenue due to its premium appeal.Off-trade distribution channels hold the largest sales share, 55%, supported by supermarket and specialty store penetration, while direct-to-consumer (DTC) is the fastest-growing channel.North America leads the still wine market in overall size, whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region with about 8% CAGR through 2032.Premiumization Trends and Expanding Wine Culture Spurring Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights' latest still wine market analysis outlines key factors driving growth for the still wine industry. Factors such as increasing disposable income among consumers globally and a clear shift toward premium, organic still wine, and sustainably produced wines have emerged as prominent growth drivers.Still wines are also being consumed more with consciousness about origin, authenticity, and production methods among modern consumers. Such awareness is leading to an increased preference toward organic, sustainably sourced, and region-specific still wines. On the other hand, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales channels further makes premium wines more accessible, thereby supporting the growth of the global still wine market.Limited-Time Christmas Offer: Purchase This Research Report at up to 40% Off @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1579 Challenges Moderating Still Wine Market ExpansionAlthough a positive forecast can be noted in the market for still wine, a number of factors can limit this growth in the forecast period. They include competition in the market among different players, climatic factors, and production and cost considerations.The market for still wine remains quite competitive with many players in this industry both globally and regionally. Such competition may put pressure on product pricing or profit margins in smaller wineries. Moreover, climate change or harsh climatic conditions such as drought, frost, and heatwaves can have a negative impact on grape production in terms of quantity and quality, thus affecting market demand and pricing.Strategic Opportunities Shaping the Still Wine MarketThe emergence of new opportunities in organic and sustainable still wines can be considered a major area of expansion. Rising awareness among consumers with respect to health, sustainability, and social responsibility is increasing demand for organic, biodynamic, and low-intervention wines. Brands adopting sustainability in winemaking and packaging can thus have a competitive advantage.Opportunities in direct-to-consumer and wine subscription business models are emerging in the market for still wine. E-commerce in wine, individualized subscriptions, and online platforms owned by wineries have emerged to improve relationships between wineries and consumers, margins, and information acquisition for wineries despite traditional channels in place.Emerging Still Wine Market TrendsThe preference for better and more artfully produced still wines is an important driver of this trend. The demand for higher quality rather than higher quantities of wine is pushing wineries towards producing terroir-driven, limited edition, and heritage varieties.The increasing demand for organic, biodynamic, and sustainably made wines is a major factor pushing the industry of still wines. Consumers with a focus on health and ecological considerations increasingly prefer less chemical-managed, low-sulfite-containing, and sustainably produced wines. To cater to this demand, wineries have recently increased production of organic and biodynamic wines and have turned to light-weight packaging.The emerging preference among consumers for lower alcohol content and lighter styles of wines is providing new channels for growth. Consumers in general, especially younger consumers, have cut their consumption of alcohol, and a preference for lower ABV and a crisper taste is gaining favor among them.Digital transformation and online sales channels are creating a paradigm shift in the still wine market. The winery industry is rapidly adopting online shopping, wine membership programs, and digital marketing tools to connect with consumers. Online social media, online wine tastings, and online storytelling have become a vital factor in branding and engaging with consumers.The consumption of still wine in emerging markets is helping to fuel growth. The improving disposable income levels, urbanization, and increasing wine culture in Asia Pacific and Latin America are leading to a surge in consumption of red, white, and rosé still wines. Global players are entering these markets with strategic collaborations and localized brands in a variety of price segments.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1579 Analyst’s View“The still wine market is poised for steady growth,” said a senior CMI analyst, “as premiumization, evolving consumer preferences, and digital sales channels reshape industry dynamics. Continued innovation and a focus on sustainability will be key for long-term success.”Competitor InsightsKey players highlighted in the still wine industry reports include:Constellation Brands Inc.E. & J. Gallo WineryTreasury Wine EstatesViña Concha y Toro S.A.Pernod Ricard SAThe Wine Group LLCCastel FrèresAccolade WinesJackson Family WinesLVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SEPernod Ricard USAGrupo PeñaflorHardy Wine CompanyKey DevelopmentsIn August 2025, The Wine Group launched alcohol-removed Sauvignon Blanc and flavored low-alcohol still wines to capture younger demographics with lighter, innovative options.In October 2025, the Victorian Government (Australia) initiated its Five-Year Wine Strategy (2025–2030) to boost still wine exports, wine tourism, and sustainable production practices.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

