Buy Now Pay Later Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Buy Now Pay Later Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Buy Now Pay Later market is dominated by a mix of fintech leaders and regional payment innovators. Companies are focusing on seamless digital payment solutions, flexible credit offerings, and strong regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and build consumer trust. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Buy Now Pay Later Market?

According to our research, Block Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The company is partially included in the buy now pay later market, provides hardware products, including Square Terminal, a payments device, which accepts tap, dip and swipe payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a full point of sale solution; Square Reader for magstripe, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic-stripe cards by connecting with an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet through the headphone jack or Lightning connector; and Square Reader for contactless and chip that accepts Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) chip cards and near field communication (NFC) payments, enabling acceptance through Apple Pay, Google Pay and other mobile wallets. It also provides Cash App, which enables customers to store, send, receive, spend, or invest their money as well as offers Afterpay's BNPL platform.

How Concentrated Is the Buy Now Pay Later Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s high entry barriers—driven by technological complexity, stringent regulatory requirements, and demand for secure, compliant financial and defense solutions. Leading vendors such as Block, Inc., Affirm Holdings Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Klarna Bank AB, Mastercard Incorporated, PayU, Shop Pay Installments (Shopify Inc.), Sezzle, Latitude Group Holdings Limited, and Visa Inc. dominate through innovative service offerings, strong customer trust, and strategic partnerships, while smaller firms serve niche markets. As adoption of digital defense and payment solutions accelerates, consolidation and collaborations are expected to further strengthen the dominance of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Block, Inc. (2%)

o Affirm Holdings Inc. (1%)

o PayPal Holdings Inc. (1%)

o Klarna Bank AB (0.2%)

o Mastercard Incorporated (0.2%)

o PayU (0.1%)

o Shop Pay Installments (Shopify Inc.) (0.1%)

o Sezzle (0.1%)

o Latitude Group Holdings Limited (0.1%)

o Visa Inc. (0.1%)

Request a free sample of the Buy Now Pay Later Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7652&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Tabit, Amazon, Square, Marqeta, Upgrade, PROG Holdings, Visa Inc., Affirm Holdings Inc., Apple Inc., Thinking Capital, Lendified, Merchant Advance Capital, CIBC Small Business Loans, Kabbage, OnDeck, Lending Club, Wells Fargo, BlueVine, Square Capital, RapidAdvance, Funding Circle, Credibly (Retail Capital Holdings, LLC) and Fundera (Fundera, Inc.) are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Zip Co Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Afterpay Limited, Openpay Group Limited, LatitudePay Financial Services Pty Ltd, PayU, Amazon Pay Later , Lazypay, One97 Communications Ltd, ZestMoney Inc., Simpl, Worldline S.A., Mswipe Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CRED, DMI Finance Private Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ePayLater, MobiKwik Systems Pvt. Ltd., Flipkart Pay Later, OlaMoney, Flexmoney Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MoneyTap, Axio, Slice, Westpac Banking Corporation, Square, Inc., Kuaishou Technology, DMI Finance, BharatPe, Paidy, Smartpay, Kredivo Holdings Ltd., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Limited, Tencent Holdings Ltd., GoTo Financial, Lotte Corporation and RHB Banking Group are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: HSBC Group, Fintech Farm Ltd, Santander Group, Klarna Bank AB, Payl8r, Worldline, Alma, Temenos, Revolut Group Holdings Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Billie GmbH, Zilch, Clearpay and Vipps MobilePay are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: PayPal, Przelewy24, Tap2Pay, eCard S.A., VeloBank, Raisin Bank AG, Twisto, Mokka, Klarna International, Tinkoff, Comgate a.s., mBank SA, Revolut, PayPo, Leanpay, TBI Bank, PJSC Sberbank and Flanco are leading companies in this region.

South America: Open Co, Powerpay, Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco, Santander Brasil, Nubank, PagSeguro, Creditas, Geru, Banco Inter, Ualá, MODO, Swap, Addi, MercadoPago, PicPay, Kueski Pay and RappiPay are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI-powered BNPL services is transforming fraud prevention and the creation of a tailored and user-friendly experience for consumers.

• Example: Klarna AI Assistant Tool (March 2024) manages a variety of customer inquiries related to Klarna's BNPL services, such as unique refunds, payment schedules and dispute resolutions.

• These innovative tool delivers faster and more efficient service, essential for users who depend on BNPL options for their purchases.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new financing solutions to strengthen market position

• Enhancing strategic partnerships and capital funding to support growth and scale operations

• Focusing on seamless digital payment integration across e-commerce, retail, and mobile platforms

• Leveraging data analytics and AI-driven credit risk management for scalable risk management

Access the detailed Buy Now Pay Later Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/buy-now-pay-later-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.