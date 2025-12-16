MACAU, December 16 - “Gastronomy + culture and creativity area” of Taipa Market officially opened today

Located on the first floor and second-floor rooftop of the Taipa Market, the “gastronomy + culture and creativity area” has officially opened today (16 December), offering various original food, coffee and tea drinks, and cultural and creative products with Macao characteristics. The “gastronomy + culture and creativity area”, with indoor and outdoor dining areas, is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Members of the public and tourists are welcome to visit the area for food, viewing and shopping.

The opening ceremony of the “gastronomy + culture and creativity area” of the Taipa Market was held at 12 p.m. today, officiated by guests including Secretary for Administration and Justice, Wong Sio Chak, Chang Cheong, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), Hoi Lok Man, Chairwoman of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, Cheong Ka Man, Executive Director of Macau Youth Development Service Centre, and representatives of stall tenants. The guests visited the “gastronomy + culture and creativity area” after the ceremony, where they talked to stall operators to understand the operating conditions of the stalls and tasted various food they sold.

During his speech at the opening ceremony, Chao Wai Ieng highlighted that through the revitalisation of the Taipa Market, IAM hopes to introduce distinctive stalls of new businesses to attract young, creative business operators, thereby enhancing the market’s vitality while retaining the sale of fresh and live food and traditional groceries on the ground floor. IAM has previously fully optimised the market’s facilities and appearance, redesigned the layout of stalls, embellished the building facades, and added Portuguese elements to create a new image of the market. In the future, IAM will continue to listen to the opinions of the community and work closely with the stall operators to promote the transformation and sustainable development of the traditional market.

The operators of the 20 food and cultural and creative stalls were selected through public tender in accordance with the relevant provisions of “Regime de Gestão dos Mercados Público” (“Public Market Management Regime”). In the area, there are 19 food and cultural and creative stalls on the first floor that offer traditional snacks such as egg waffle, dragon’s beard candy and Hong Kong-style waffle. In addition, there are various food options including Chinese dim sum and noodles, Southeast Asian cuisine, Japanese sashimi and sushi, baked goods and desserts, and unique cultural and creative products. A café stall is set up on the second-floor rooftop, serving Western light diet and coffee and tea drinks. The tenants showcase their creativity by collaborating with local cultural and creative brands, innovating product designs and packaging, and introducing interactive technology elements to enhance product diversity and consumer experience for the public.

To assist the tenants with onboarding in the market and operating their businesses, IAM has held several briefing sessions to explain the relevant matters of leasing stalls to tenants, and to provide assistance for onboarding. Members of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the Islands District Community Service Consultative Committee were also invited to inspect the Taipa Market and put forward suggestions.