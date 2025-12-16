The “Vamos Desfrutar” (Guangzhou) Concluded Successfully With Sales Exceeding Expectations

MACAU, December 16 - The 2025 “Vamos Desfrutar - Portuguese Speaking Countries and Macao Products Bazaar” (Guangzhou) concluded successfully on 14 December. The three-day event attracted over 48,000 Guangzhou citizens, businessmen, and visitors. Additionally, the two live broadcast events were viewed by over 16,000 people, making it easy for exhibitors and clients to enjoy brisk sales.

Guangzhou Citizens’ Great Enthusiasm Led to Sales Exceeding Expectations

The exhibitors expressed overall satisfaction with the event’s outcomes, noting that the sales exceeded their expectations. On the other hand, Guangzhou citizens showed great enthusiasm and expressed a desire for the event to be extended to other cities or communities in the future.

Local citizens praised the engaging and interactive performances, as well as the diverse art workshops. They appreciated this convenient one-stop shopping platform for quality goods from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. Furthermore, the discounts and lucky draws enhanced their enjoyable shopping experience.

Promoting Trade and Commerce between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries and Broadening Industry Development Opportunities

“Vamos Desfrutar” will be further extended to various cities and communities to showcase the signature products of Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao. This initiative aims to provide customers with an opportunity to experience the charm of Macao, characterised by the integration of Chinese and Lusophone cultures.

Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will continue to promote the trade and commerce between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and broaden industry development opportunities through a series of online and offline events for the same purpose.