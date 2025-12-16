Donut Lab and WATT Electric Vehicles collaborate on revolutionary lightweight, in-wheel motor EV platform

WATT EV & Donut Lab Lightweight Torque Vectoring In-Wheel Motor Platform Donut Lab In-Wheel Motor on WATT EV PACES lightweight aluminium EV platform

Combines Donut Lab in-wheel motor technology with ultra-lightweight aluminium platform to deliver unprecedented performance, agility, and driver engagement

The integration of Donut Lab's revolutionary in-wheel motor technology represents a significant leap for what PACES can deliver, it perfectly complement our lightweight platform philosophy.” — Neil Yates, CEO WATT EV

CORNWALL, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Donut Lab and WATT Electric Vehicles partner to integrate Donut Lab's in-wheel motor and inverters into WATT EV's ultra-lightweight PACES platform

● Independently controlled in-wheel motors create millisecond-precision torque vectoring for exceptional agility on-road and off-road with software-defined driving dynamics

● Lightweight skateboard architecture can spawn multiple vehicle types from beach buggies to high-performance sports cars to commercial delivery vehicles

● Direct-drive technology eliminates traditional powertrain complexity, delivering huge performance with reduced weight, lower costs, and minimal maintenance requirements

● Functional skateboard prototype to be shown at CES in Las Vegas in January 2026

Donut Lab and WATT Electric Vehicle Company (WATT) today announce an innovative partnership that promises to set new standards in electric vehicles. It combines the class-leading light weight enabled by WATT’s ‘module-to-chassis’ integrated battery platform with the agility of Donut Lab’s in-wheel motors. The two companies will show a functional prototype skateboard platform at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on the Donut Lab stand.

The collaboration centres on WATT’s PACES (Passenger And Commercial EV Skateboard), an innovative low-volume aluminium platform technology renowned for its class-leading lightweight construction. PACES will now incorporate Donut Lab's in-wheel motor technology, featuring two direct-drive motors at the rear axle, with a four-wheel drive variation coming later in 2026.

The result is an exceptionally lightweight EV platform that delivers huge performance and unrivalled agility, capable of spawning multiple vehicle configurations from beach buggies to high-performance sports cars to commercial delivery vehicles. This modular approach dramatically lowers the barrier to entry for new vehicle development while maintaining the highest standards of performance and efficiency.

At the heart of this partnership's innovation is the ability to independently control each Donut Lab in-wheel motor with millisecond precision. This creates an unprecedented degree of torque vectoring during cornering on tarmac or when finding grip off-road.

By eliminating traditional powertrains entirely, the direct-drive architecture removes unnecessary weight, frees up package space and reduces complexity while dramatically improving energy transfer efficiency. The system's real-time control capabilities provide levels of accuracy, stability, and traction control far beyond what conventional systems can achieve, fundamentally transforming the driving experience. With next-gen software-defined driving dynamics the OEM is in full control of the desired drive experience for the end-product.

"The integration of Donut Lab's revolutionary in-wheel motor technology represents a significant leap for what PACES can offer the automotive world," said Neil Yates, CEO of WATT Electric Vehicles. "Its motors, inverter, and software systems, perfectly complement our lightweight platform philosophy. The direct, fine control of the individual wheel speeds brings an agility and that is perfectly complemented by the low mass and inertia of our chassis technology. This skateboard can produce vehicles that will set new benchmarks for EV handling.”

"WATT EV's PACES platform provides the perfect canvas to showcase the full potential of our advanced motor technology," said Marko Lehtimäki, CEO of Donut Lab. "The exceptional low mass of PACES allows our high-torque, high-power-density in-wheel motors to truly shine, delivering a driving experience that would be impossible with heavier platforms. When you combine our direct-drive precision control with WATT's lightweight engineering expertise, you create something genuinely transformative, a vehicle architecture that's lighter, more efficient, more powerful, and infinitely more engaging to drive.”

The WATT-Donut Lab skateboard platform's modular nature opens doors to an extensive range of vehicle types and applications across multiple segments. The simplified architecture also reduces manufacturing complexity, minimises lifetime maintenance requirements, and lowers overall costs compared to traditional electric powertrains, making high-performance electric vehicles more accessible to smaller manufacturers and niche markets.

NOTE TO EDITORS: The WATT EV and Donut Lab joint development will be on stand 5539 in the West Hall at CES in Las Vegas, where interviews with representatives of both companies can be arranged in advance. Contact press@donutlab.com

About WATT Electric Vehicle Company

WATT Electric Vehicle Company (WATT) is a pioneer in the design, engineering, and manufacture of low-to-medium volume electric vehicles, both under its own brand and for third parties. WATT champions a paradigm shift in automotive engineering, focusing on sustainable lightweight vehicle structures and assemblies. With sustainability at its core, WATT is committed to the circular economy using low-carbon techniques and materials that support the "reduce, reuse, and recycle" philosophy, including second-life applications. For more information, visit www.wattelectricvehicles.com.

About Donut Lab

The technology company, Donut Lab, provides all the components needed to build an electric vehicle and makes them available to operators in all industries. The Donut Platform offers a high-quality range of inter-compatible components to make electric vehicle manufacturing both quick and economical. The Donut Motor is the world’s first-ever in-wheel motor that combines maximum torque and power density with a lightweight design, eliminating the need for traditional drivetrain components. The systems are designed for versatile use across land, sea and air vehicles, serving automotive, aerospace, robotics, marine, and defence sectors. www.donutlab.com.

