CARE International Expands Adoption of DreamSave Across Multiple Country Offices

DreamSave adoption grows across CARE countries, supporting community savings groups with secure, transparent digital recordkeeping.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamStart Labs announces an expanded collaboration with CARE International, as five new CARE country offices adopt DreamSave to strengthen transparency, trust, and financial resilience within their savings group programs.CARE offices in 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐧, 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧, 𝐂ô𝐭𝐞 𝐝’𝐈𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐞, 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐲𝐚, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐧 have already begun digitizing their savings groups with DreamSave, bringing modern recordkeeping, automated calculations, and improved group accountability to communities that have long relied on paper-based systems. As these countries digitize with DreamSave, they also gain access to DreamInsights, the data intelligence layer that allows CARE teams to monitor progress, measure impact, and strengthen program delivery with clarity and confidence. This expansion positions additional CARE savings groups to join the growing global network of 700,000 DreamSave members worldwide.𝐀 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐬“DreamStart Labs brings a deep respect for the VSLA model and the communities that sustain it,” said 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐡𝐲𝐚 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐦, 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐒𝐋𝐀 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦, 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐔𝐒𝐀. “Their technology digitizes the records that women and communities have relied on for decades, making them visible to the formal financial sector. We are encouraged by the potential to scale the work already happening in CARE countries and look forward to continued collaboration as more offices explore digital tools that support their long-term goals.”𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢, 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬, shared a similar sentiment.“CARE is where the modern VSLA movement began. Their work has empowered millions, and their leadership continues to shape the future of community finance. To see CARE country offices embracing DreamSave is deeply meaningful for us, it signals a bridge between the origins of the movement and what technology now makes possible. We’re excited to support the next chapter of savings-led development alongside a partner whose vision has stood the test of decades.”𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬DreamStart Labs is a social impact fintech building digital solutions that strengthen financial resilience for underserved communities around the world. Its award-winning product ecosystem — DreamSave, DreamInsights, and DreamLink — supports informal savings groups with modern record-keeping, real-time analytics, and pathways to financial opportunity. DreamSave is used in 35 countries, supporting 20+ languages and more than 700,000 members. Learn more at dreamstartlabs.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥CARE International works around the globe to save lives, defeat poverty, and achieve social justice. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls, who are disproportionately affected by poverty. With programs in over 100 countries, CARE supports humanitarian response, economic empowerment, food security, health, education, and climate resilience. Discover more at care.org 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬 – 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞marketing@dreamstartlabs.cominfo@dreamstartlabs.com

