RouteMate launches one of the most affordable fleet safety packages on the market

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when theft rates are rising and insurance premiums continue to put pressure on carriers, RouteMate ’s new pricing model stands out as one of the most cost-effective safety upgrades available today. Fleets across the U.S. are taking notice, and for good reason.RouteMate, a growing leader in fleet safety technology, has announced a set of aggressively priced offers for its GPS tracking and dashcam solutions, making professional-grade protection accessible even to small and mid-sized fleets. What makes this offer notable is not just the technology itself, but the fact that the devices are included at no additional cost, with no long-term contracts.A budget-friendly GPS solution without device costsThe centrepiece of the offer is RouteMate’s battery-mounted GPS tracker, a weather-resistant device capable of delivering location updates every 30 seconds and integrating with an external engine immobilizer. But what sets it apart is the price: customers pay only for the subscription, the device itself is included free of charge.With subscription plans starting at just $10 per month, the tracker undercuts the cost of most alternatives currently on the market. There are no contracts, no activation fees, and no hidden charges.Dashcams at a price point that surprises the industryAlongside its GPS offering, RouteMate is also promoting two dashcam tiers: the Standard Dashcam and the AI Dashcam, both positioned as affordable safety tools even for fleets that have previously hesitated due to cost.The Standard Dashcam, which captures 720p footage and automatically records risky driving events such as hard braking and acceleration, is available starting at $26 per month, with the device also included at no extra cost.For fleets seeking advanced protection, RouteMate’s AI Dashcam delivers features typically reserved for enterprise-level systems, such as forward collision warnings, fatigue detection, and distraction alerts.Many fleet tech companies still require long-term contracts or charge hundreds of dollars for hardware alone. RouteMate’s decision to eliminate device costs and offer month-to-month flexibility is positioning it as a disruptor in the fleet management space..A win for both safety and affordabilityWith its combination of real-time GPS tracking, essential dashcam visibility, and AI-powered safety tools, RouteMate’s latest offer is attracting attention precisely because it lowers the financial barrier to entry.For fleets looking to modernize without straining their budget, this may be one of the most competitive safety technology promotions currently available. And if early reactions are any indication, RouteMate’s affordability-first approach is resonating with exactly the audience it was designed to support. You can check out their website and grab this offer now by applying here: www.routemate.us/get-pricing

