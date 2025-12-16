KKday Shares the Launch of the Disney Adventure Cruise from Singapore with 3 and 4 Night Sailings

Character dining brings Disney friends to life on the Disney Adventure, © Disney

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Disney Adventure will begin sailing from Singapore with 3 and 4-night itineraries that bring Disney storytelling to sea in Asia.Many regional travellers have been looking for short vacation options that offer both convenience and memorable experiences, and this new sailing fits naturally into that trend. Each itinerary includes themed spaces inspired by Disney, Pixar and Marvel, along with Broadway-style shows, character greetings and six immersive dining experiences. The ship is created for comfort with warm service and thoughtful details throughout the journey.Booking through KKday, a trusted platform for travel planning, provides a smooth reservation process. Once the booking is confirmed, KKday will issue the official Disney confirmation number. Updates in the Disney system may take some time, so early preparation is useful. Guests who book between September and December 2025 can also enjoy an exclusive offer where each cabin receives a complimentary 1-night hotel stay for selected dates in 2026. Since hotel availability is limited, early redemption is recommended.Families can enjoy underwater-themed play areas, elegant dining inspired by classic travel, transformation sessions at Marvel Style Studio, imaginative spaces at Oceaneers Club and princess makeovers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. New outdoor shows featuring Moana and Duffy add warm and memorable highlights. This sailing blends comfort, entertainment and storytelling simply and enjoyably.If you would like to explore sailing dates or learn more about what is included on each itinerary, you can browse the cruise details on KKday at your own pace.About KKdayKKday is a global travel experience platform that connects travellers with local tours, attractions and activities in more than ninety countries. The platform offers seamless booking for theme parks, cultural experiences and seasonal events, helping travellers explore destinations with confidence and convenience.

