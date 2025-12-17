Industry Analysis Report on Biodegradable Mulch Films 2025: Major Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecast Overview

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biodegradable Mulch Films Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $47.87 billion in 2024 to $51.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biodegradable mulch films market is gaining significant traction as sustainable agriculture practices become more widespread. With increasing awareness of environmental issues and a growing demand for organic produce, this sector is set to experience notable expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the main factors driving growth, key regional dynamics, and the trends shaping the future of biodegradable mulch films.

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for biodegradable mulch films has shown strong growth recently. In 2024, it was valued at $47.87 billion and is expected to rise to $51.63 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the recent years has been driven by increasing consumer preference for organic and sustainably produced food, a rising global population intensifying food demand, wider use of bio-based products, the high demand for starch in biodegradable materials, and the pressing need to improve crop yields.

Outlook for the Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Through 2029

Looking ahead, the biodegradable mulch films market size is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $70.02 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.9%. The forecast period’s growth is expected to be supported by heightened environmental concerns, expanding organic farming practices, adoption of sustainability policies, ongoing efforts to boost agricultural productivity, and potential economic incentives encouraging sustainable farming. Key trends during this time include innovations in manufacturing that lower production costs, development of advanced biodegradable polymers, increased use of bio-based materials, integration of smart agricultural technologies, and production of biodegradable films strengthened with natural fibers.

Understanding Biodegradable Mulch Films and Their Role in Agriculture

Biodegradable mulch films are soil covers made from materials that naturally break down in the environment. Used extensively in agriculture, they serve to suppress weeds, retain soil moisture, and regulate temperature around crops. Their ability to decompose over time reduces plastic waste accumulation and supports healthier soil ecosystems, making them an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastic mulches.

Rising Demand for Organic Crops Boosting Biodegradable Mulch Films

One of the main factors propelling the demand for biodegradable mulch films is the growing market for organic food crops. These crops are cultivated without synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms, relying instead on sustainable natural methods. The rise in organic farming is driven by consumers seeking healthier, pesticide-free food and increased environmental consciousness. Biodegradable mulch films align well with organic farming principles by improving soil health, controlling weeds, and minimizing environmental impact. For example, according to the UK Government in May 2023, the total area under organic farming in the UK reached 509 thousand hectares in 2022, marking a 0.4% increase from the previous year. This upward trend in organic cultivation supports greater use of biodegradable mulch films.

Which Markets Will Dominate Biodegradable Mulch Films by 2025?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the biodegradable mulch films market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global growth patterns.

