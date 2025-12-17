Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $15.22B by 2029, Growing at 5.1% CAGR (2025–2029)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $15.22B by 2029, Growing at 5.1% CAGR (2025–2029)

Expected to grow to $15.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet food packaging sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, reflecting the growing importance of pet care and nutrition worldwide. With increasing pet ownership and evolving consumer preferences, this market is set to continue its steady rise. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, key regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of pet food packaging.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Pet Food Packaging Market
The pet food packaging market has experienced notable growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $11.81 billion in 2024 to $12.48 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This expansion during the past period can be linked to factors such as a rising pet population, increased demand for convenient and high-quality food products, urbanization, higher disposable incomes among pet owners, and a preference for simple, easy-to-use packaging solutions.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $15.22 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth will be driven by higher pet food production levels, a surge in the use of biodegradable packaging materials, growth in online sales for pet products, greater consumption of processed and packaged animal food, and the multifunctional qualities of modern packaging. Key trends anticipated over the forecast period include product innovation, advanced packaging features, a growing emphasis on creative packaging options to stand out in the market, and increased mergers and acquisitions.

Download a free sample of the pet food packaging market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13720&type=smp

Understanding Pet Food Packaging and Its Importance
Pet food packaging encompasses the materials and designs used to safely contain and protect pet food products. Its primary functions include preserving freshness, extending shelf life, providing convenience for pet owners, delivering product information and branding, controlling portions, and safeguarding products during transport. Effective packaging plays a critical role in maintaining the nutrition and quality of pet food until it reaches the consumer.

Rising Pet Adoption as a Major Growth Catalyst in Pet Food Packaging
One of the most significant factors propelling the pet food packaging market is the increasing rate of pet adoption worldwide. Bringing pets into homes as companions involves ensuring their nutritional needs are met, which in turn demands packaging that keeps food fresh, uncontaminated, and nutritionally intact. For example, a report released in October 2022 by the American Veterinary Medical Association, a US-based non-profit, highlighted a 29% rise in families owning at least one cat. Additionally, the average annual veterinary expenses for cat-owning households in 2022 amounted to $321. These statistics underscore how the surge in pet adoption is directly influencing demand for better pet food packaging solutions.

View the full pet food packaging market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-packaging-global-market-report

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas in Pet Food Packaging
In 2024, North America held the largest share of the pet food packaging market, demonstrating its dominance in this sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The analysis of the pet food packaging market includes a geographical overview covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive look at regional trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pet Food Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

Benzene Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benzene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Ethylene Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $15.22B by 2029, Growing at 5.1% CAGR (2025–2029)

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Analysis Report on Glassware Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product
Aerospace Energy Storage Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth
Absorbable Hemostats Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth
View All Stories From This Author