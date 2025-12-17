The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $15.22B by 2029, Growing at 5.1% CAGR (2025–2029)

Expected to grow to $15.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet food packaging sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, reflecting the growing importance of pet care and nutrition worldwide. With increasing pet ownership and evolving consumer preferences, this market is set to continue its steady rise. Below is a detailed overview of the market size, growth drivers, key regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of pet food packaging.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Pet Food Packaging Market

The pet food packaging market has experienced notable growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $11.81 billion in 2024 to $12.48 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This expansion during the past period can be linked to factors such as a rising pet population, increased demand for convenient and high-quality food products, urbanization, higher disposable incomes among pet owners, and a preference for simple, easy-to-use packaging solutions.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $15.22 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth will be driven by higher pet food production levels, a surge in the use of biodegradable packaging materials, growth in online sales for pet products, greater consumption of processed and packaged animal food, and the multifunctional qualities of modern packaging. Key trends anticipated over the forecast period include product innovation, advanced packaging features, a growing emphasis on creative packaging options to stand out in the market, and increased mergers and acquisitions.

Download a free sample of the pet food packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13720&type=smp

Understanding Pet Food Packaging and Its Importance

Pet food packaging encompasses the materials and designs used to safely contain and protect pet food products. Its primary functions include preserving freshness, extending shelf life, providing convenience for pet owners, delivering product information and branding, controlling portions, and safeguarding products during transport. Effective packaging plays a critical role in maintaining the nutrition and quality of pet food until it reaches the consumer.

Rising Pet Adoption as a Major Growth Catalyst in Pet Food Packaging

One of the most significant factors propelling the pet food packaging market is the increasing rate of pet adoption worldwide. Bringing pets into homes as companions involves ensuring their nutritional needs are met, which in turn demands packaging that keeps food fresh, uncontaminated, and nutritionally intact. For example, a report released in October 2022 by the American Veterinary Medical Association, a US-based non-profit, highlighted a 29% rise in families owning at least one cat. Additionally, the average annual veterinary expenses for cat-owning households in 2022 amounted to $321. These statistics underscore how the surge in pet adoption is directly influencing demand for better pet food packaging solutions.

View the full pet food packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-packaging-global-market-report

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth Areas in Pet Food Packaging

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the pet food packaging market, demonstrating its dominance in this sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The analysis of the pet food packaging market includes a geographical overview covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive look at regional trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pet Food Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

Benzene Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benzene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Ethylene Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-petrochemicals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.