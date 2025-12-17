Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market to Reach USD 523.68 Billion by 2029 at 4.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The paper and paperboard packaging sector has been steadily expanding, reflecting its growing importance in various industries. With increasing demand driven by several economic and consumer trends, this market is poised for continued development. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market

The market for paper and paperboard packaging has shown consistent growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $422.32 billion in 2024 to $442.34 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Historically, this growth has been fueled by the demand for traditional packaging solutions, affordability, compliance with regulations, branding and marketing needs, as well as the essential role packaging plays in product protection and preservation.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady momentum, reaching $523.68 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3%. Factors contributing to this anticipated expansion include increasing globalization and trade activities, a stronger focus on sustainability and circular economy practices, the rise of the middle-class population, and growing concerns around health and safety. Important trends shaping the future market landscape encompass advancements in design and printing technologies, the growing importance of customization and personalization, adoption of smart packaging solutions, eco-friendly branding, and automation in packaging processes.

Understanding Paper and Paperboard Packaging Materials

Paper and paperboard packaging consist of materials derived from paper pulp, employed to manufacture a wide range of packaging products. These materials serve crucial functions by enclosing, safeguarding, and presenting goods for storage, transportation, and retail purposes.

How E-commerce Growth Is Driving Paper and Paperboard Packaging Demand

The rapid expansion of e-commerce plays a significant role in propelling the paper and paperboard packaging market. E-commerce involves the buying and selling of products and services online, where packaging needs must meet specific requirements such as cost-effectiveness, flexibility, lightweight durability, and branding potential. Paper-based packaging fulfills these demands effectively, offering protection and opportunities for customization aligned with consumer preferences. For example, data released in November 2023 by the United States Census Bureau showed that e-commerce sales in the U.S. grew to 7.6% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, about 15.4% of all sales in the second quarter of 2023 occurred through online platforms. This surge in e-commerce activity is directly supporting the growing demand for paper and paperboard packaging solutions.

Asia-Pacific Region Takes the Lead in Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market

In 2024, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for paper and paperboard packaging. This region is also forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the upcoming years. The market report includes analysis of other key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

