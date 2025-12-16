HEALBE Introduces GoBe U in the U.S. — Fourth-Generation Smart Band for Automated Calorie and Wellness Tracking

HEALBE GoBe U — a key to better self-awareness

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HEALBE, a California-based wellness technology company specializing in non-invasive body monitoring, has announced the launch of its fourth-generation smart band, GoBe U — a wearable that automatically tracks calories absorbed from food and monitors essential health metrics.Powered by HEALBE’s patented FLOW™ technology, GoBe U uses multi-frequency bioimpedance analysis to automatically estimate calorie intake as actually absorbed by the body from food and beverages. The smart band enables users to monitor their energy balance and essential physiological metrics — including stress, hydration, sleep quality, and physical activity — without any manual logging.The core innovation behind GoBe U lies in its ability to analyze how the body absorbs calories from food, not just how many it burns. When you eat, your body breaks down food and nutrients enter the bloodstream. This process changes how water moves between cells — a natural reaction the band’s bioimpedance sensors can detect. By combining these signals with heart rate, movement, and other data, GoBe U creates a personalized picture of how your body converts food into energy over time.GoBe U performs multispectral bioimpedance analysis while taking into account individual physiological factors such as age, weight, gender, and usage history.Its algorithm uses this information to create a personalized profile that reflects each user’s digestion and activity patterns.The FLOW™ Technology behind GoBe U builds on research with earlier HEALBE devices, including independent evaluations at the University of California, Davis and the Red Cross Hospital in Guangzhou, China. These studies explored how bioimpedance sensor can be used to estimate calorie absorption and track changes in energy balance throughout the day. GoBe U builds upon this foundation with an upgraded design and sensors that deliver more stable and consistent readings.Instead of focusing on single numbers, GoBe U looks at long-term trends. It helps users see how their body reacts to daily routines — from the timing of meals to hydration, sleep, and stress. Over time, these insights make it easier to spot patterns and understand how small choices shape overall wellbeing.GoBe U also emphasizes how nutrition, stress, and sleep are closely connected. By automatically tracking calorie absorption, users can see how late-night meals affect sleep quality and morning recovery, while stress monitoring helps identify growing tension.Hydration reminders and dynamic water balance tracking help reduce the effects of dehydration on overall wellbeing and heart rate variability.GoBe U integrates a suite of advanced sensors — including galvanic skin response, bioimpedance, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, and accelerometer. It also features temperature, SpO₂, and ECG sensors, which will be activated in a future update and provided free of charge.Weighing only 33.8 grams, GoBe U is water-resistant and uses an improved magnetic charging connector for a secure fit. It connects to the HEALBE app, which visualizes over 37 body and lifestyle indicators through easy-to-read charts with daily and weekly summaries. The app is compatible with iOS 15+ and Android 9+ devices.GoBe U’s minimalist design fits seamlessly into any environment — from gym sessions to office hours. Available in black and grey, the band combines technology and comfort to support mindful living.It’s more than a gadget — it’s a thoughtful companion that helps users stay aware, calm, and connected to their body.GoBe U is available at healbe.com with worldwide shipping and on Amazon for U.S. customers , with a 30-day return period for all orders.

