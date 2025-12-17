The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2025: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, and Trends Through 2029

Expected to grow to $63.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The outdoor furniture market has steadily gained traction as more people invest in enhancing their exterior living spaces. With changing lifestyles and growing interest in comfortable outdoor environments, this sector is set to experience continued growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for outdoor furniture.

Steady Market Expansion in the Outdoor Furniture Industry

The outdoor furniture market has shown consistent growth recently, increasing from $51.17 billion in 2024 to $52.96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This rise during the past years can be linked to expanding outdoor living areas, improved economic conditions, evolving lifestyles, a surge in home improvement activities, and heightened awareness about outdoor comfort.

Download a free sample of the outdoor furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14767&type=smp

Forecasted Growth and Key Drivers for the Outdoor Furniture Market

Looking ahead, the market is predicted to maintain steady growth, reaching $63.69 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.7%. This anticipated expansion is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, ongoing urbanization, creative design innovations, growing trends favoring outdoor living, and advancements in furniture design. Prominent market trends during this period include the adoption of luxurious textiles, focus on sustainable materials, integration of new technologies, personalized customization, and inventive product designs.

Understanding Outdoor Furniture and Its Characteristics

Outdoor furniture specifically refers to items made for use in gardens, patios, decks, and other external areas. These products are constructed from materials designed to endure exposure to diverse weather conditions like rain, sun, and temperature changes, ensuring durability and long-lasting usability.

View the full outdoor furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-furniture-global-market-report

Home Renovation as a Major Growth Catalyst for Outdoor Furniture

A significant factor propelling the outdoor furniture market is the rising interest in home renovation. Renovation involves updating or remodeling existing homes to boost their usability, appearance, or market value. Motivations behind home renovation include personalization, increasing property worth, improving functionality, embracing sustainability, adapting to lifestyle shifts, and addressing housing conditions. Outdoor furniture plays a vital role in these projects by enhancing and expanding outdoor living zones, providing spaces optimized for relaxation, dining, and entertainment.

Evidence of Growing Home Improvement Spending

For example, the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University reported that spending on home improvement projects in the U.S. is projected to rise from $472 billion in 2022 to $485 billion in 2024. This upward trend highlights how the focus on home renovations is directly supporting the growth trajectory of the outdoor furniture market.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Patterns

In terms of geographical distribution, North America held the largest share in the outdoor furniture market in 2024. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report includes analyses of key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Outdoor Power Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-power-equipment-global-market-report

Outdoor Heating Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-heating-global-market-report

Outdoor Led Lighting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/outdoor-led-lighting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.