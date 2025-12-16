Best Life Chiropractic Introduces Non-Surgical Knee Decompression to Improve Mobility and Relieve Joint Pain

Best Life Chiropractic

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Life Chiropractic , led by Dr. Gerald Palmes, is helping patients find relief from knee pain through a non-surgical approach designed to reduce joint pressure and restore movement. One of the clinic’s advanced therapies, Knee-On-Trac , offers a drug-free, injection-free solution for individuals experiencing knee discomfort, stiffness, or limited mobility.Knee-On-Trac is a knee traction and decompression device that works by gently reducing pressure inside the knee joint. By unloading the joint, the therapy helps improve movement and function while supporting the body’s natural healing processes. Reduced joint pressure allows for better cartilage nourishment, improved mobility, decreased inflammation, and meaningful pain relief, without the need for surgery or medications.According to Dr. Palmes, chiropractic care remains an underutilized healthcare option, despite the growing number of people who could benefit from conservative, non-invasive treatment approaches. “Many individuals live with pain longer than they need to,” he explains. “Our focus is on improving nervous system function so the body can move, heal, and perform the way it’s designed to.”What sets Best Life Chiropractic apart is its comprehensive, results-focused approach to care. Rather than masking symptoms, the clinic concentrates on addressing underlying dysfunctions through muscle testing, spinal decompression, shockwave therapy, and targeted rehabilitation techniques. This approach allows patients to experience improved function, reduced pain, and long-term relief.Best Life Chiropractic continues to serve the San Diego community by offering evidence-based, non-surgical solutions for joint pain and mobility concerns, helping patients return to the activities they enjoy with greater confidence and comfort.For more information, visit www.drpalmes.com or call (619) 758-5820.

